On the morning of March 30, the city’s grassroots party building leading grassroots governance work conference and community worker conference were held. The meeting was guided by Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and conscientiously implement the national and provincial Urban grassroots party building guides the spirit of the grassroots governance work conference, sums up and exchanges experiences, studies and analyzes the situation, and arranges deployment work.

Municipal Party Committee Secretary Liu Qiang attended the meeting and delivered a speech, Municipal Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Mayor Yu Haitian presided over the meeting, and Municipal Party Committee Deputy Secretary Yang Feng attended the meeting. Yang Yuantian, deputy director of the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee, and Wang Qing, the leader of the provincial task force stationed in Jinan and vice president of the Provincial Engineering Consulting Institute, attended the meeting for guidance.

At the meeting, they watched the feature film “Together with the People – Jinan City Party Construction Leads Grassroots Governance and Advanced Deeds of Community Workers”, and announced the list of the first batch of municipal-level “Excellent Community Secretary Studios”. The leading comrades attending the meeting awarded the first batch of 15 municipal-level “Excellent Community Secretary Studios”.

In his speech, Liu Qiang pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has delivered a series of important speeches and issued a series of important instructions on grassroots party building and grassroots governance, which have provided fundamental guidelines for us to do a good job. In recent years, all departments at all levels in the city have thoroughly implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and in accordance with the work deployment of the provincial party committee, insisted on high-level planning, shifting the center of gravity downward, and systematic advancement, and vigorously promoted the “comprehensive management center + grid + digital” governance model, Grass-roots party building has led to new achievements in grass-roots governance. At the same time, we must also see that there are still some urgent problems to be solved in the current grassroots governance of our city. We must adapt to the new situation, new tasks and new requirements, adhere to problem orientation, make up for shortcomings, and continuously improve the level of grassroots party building to lead grassroots governance.

Liu Qiang emphasized that at present, the whole city is focusing on implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and accelerating the construction of a strong modern socialist provincial capital in the new era of “Strong New, High Quality, Rich, Beautiful and High”. The city’s goal of deepening grassroots party building and leading grassroots governance is to achieve “three efforts”, namely: strive to make people’s lives better, strive to make grassroots operations more efficient, and strive to make urban operations safer. Focusing on the realization of this work goal, we must focus on solving the five prominent contradictions existing in the current work: “rough and fine, fast and slow, more and less, new and old, power and responsibility”, and continue to focus on eight key tasks. First, we must build strong grass-roots party organizations, build solid streets and towns, build excellent communities, and upgrade village party organizations by category. Second, we must cultivate qualified leaders, do a good job in capacity building, strengthen assessment and evaluation, and vigorously cultivate reserve talents. Third, we must promote the decentralization of power, and earnestly achieve empowerment, empowerment, and burden reduction. Fourth, we must build a strong platform and do a good job in the construction of development carriers, service platforms, and propaganda positions. Fifth, we must improve grid governance, accelerate the realization of multi-network integration and unified management of one network, do a good job in community workers and grid team building, and improve the operating mechanism. Sixth, we must strengthen digital empowerment, improve the digital literacy of grassroots cadres, make good use of the grassroots governance application system, and strengthen the monitoring and early warning of urban safety operation. Seventh, we must build a community of social governance, promote various organizations to participate in grassroots governance, promote the sinking of agency resources, and enrich the participation of residents and the masses. Eighth, we must improve the level of governance in emerging fields, promote the integration of new employment groups into urban grassroots governance, innovate the party building and governance of building business districts, and improve the level of comprehensive network governance.

Liu Qiang pointed out that grassroots governance work is a systematic project, and the party’s leadership must be comprehensively strengthened. Relevant departments at all levels must improve their working mechanisms, consolidate their work responsibilities, strengthen publicity and guidance, continuously improve the efficiency of grassroots governance, and accelerate the construction of a strong modern socialist provincial capital in the new era of “strong new, high-quality, rich, beautiful and high”.

Yang Yuantian pointed out in his speech that since last year, Jinan City has insisted on high-level promotion, integrity and innovation, empowering the grassroots, serving the overall situation, and promoting grassroots party building to lead grassroots governance work to achieve remarkable results. The next step is to uphold and strengthen the overall leadership of the party as the primary principle, system construction and overall construction as an important method, service development and the effectiveness of serving the masses as the test standard, and innovation and breakthrough as a practical requirement to promote the leadership of grassroots party building New and greater breakthroughs have been continuously made in grassroots governance.

Yu Haitian emphasized on implementing the spirit of the meeting that it is necessary to further deepen the understanding, improve the position and implement it, and effectively unify thoughts and actions with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial and municipal committees. It is necessary to further strengthen measures, focus on key implementation, and comprehensively improve the effectiveness of grassroots party building in leading grassroots governance. It is necessary to further consolidate responsibilities, gather joint efforts to implement them, and accelerate the formation of a work pattern of unified leadership by the party committee, division of labor and cooperation among departments, and overall planning and linkage at all levels.

Lixia District, Ganshiqiao Street, Shizhong District, Yuhuangmiao Town, Shanghe County, Shengli Community, Fengcheng Street, Laiwu District, Shizikou Village, Wenzu Street, Zhangqiu District, responsible comrades, community grid members, and volunteer representatives attended the meeting made a speech.

The meeting was held in the form of video. City leaders Chen Yang, Lu Tao, and Li Guoqiang, Secretary-General of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Zhi Liang, and members of the leading group of grassroots party building of the municipal party committee to lead grassroots governance work attended the meeting. Each district (functional area) will set up branch venues.