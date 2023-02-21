On the afternoon of February 20, the province’s spring field management and spring plowing preparation work video conference was held. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Yu Haitian listened to the meeting at the Jinan branch venue.

The meeting pointed out that ensuring the stable and safe supply of food and important agricultural products is related to the overall situation and is fundamental, and it must always be placed at the top of the list and paid close attention to. It is necessary to seize the farming season and do a good job in spring management and spring plowing, and do a good job in fine wheat field management, spring plowing and sowing preparation, agricultural materials and agricultural machinery service guarantee, agricultural disaster prevention and mitigation, and spring farmland irrigation, so as to ensure a good start and start of agricultural production throughout the year. good step. It is necessary to strengthen the storage of grain on the ground and the technology of storing grain, vigorously implement a new round of actions to increase grain production capacity, step up efforts to expand soybean planting, stabilize oil production, and do a good job in the hog and “vegetable basket” projects. It is necessary to strictly abide by the red line of cultivated land protection, strengthen the construction of high-standard farmland, and build and make good use of water conservancy infrastructure. It is necessary to strengthen the innovation of agricultural science and technology, deeply implement the revitalization of the seed industry, strengthen the research and development and application of agricultural machinery and equipment, and accelerate the development of facility agriculture. It is necessary to strictly implement the food safety responsibility system, increase the guarantee of capital investment, strengthen scheduling promotion and supervision, and ensure the implementation of agricultural production tasks throughout the year.

Vice Mayor Ma Baoling and Municipal Secretary-General Wang Pinmu listened to the meeting at the Jinan branch venue.