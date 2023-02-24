On the afternoon of February 23, the province’s safety production work video conference was held, reporting the province’s 100-day safety production and fire safety action, analyzing the situation and existing problems, and making arrangements for the current safety prevention work. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Yu Haitian listened and watched at the Jinan branch venue.

The meeting emphasized that all departments at all levels should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on production safety, conscientiously implement the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, and firmly establish that “to focus on development must focus on safety, and to focus on safety is to benefit people’s livelihood and focus on safety.” It is the concept of protecting the overall situation, enhancing the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, resolutely overcoming paralyzed thoughts and slack emotions, better coordinating development and security, ensuring high-quality development with high-level security, and effectively safeguarding the safety of people’s lives and property and the overall situation of society Stablize. It is necessary to organize and carry out the “look back” activities in the field of mining safety, continue to carry out major risk and hidden danger investigation and rectification, pay close attention to safety rectification in key industries such as hazardous chemicals, road traffic, construction, and fire protection, and severely crack down on various violations of laws and regulations. With a strong mission, we will do a good job in the implementation of safety production responsibilities, ensure that risk management and control, measures are in place, and hidden dangers are in place, resolutely hold the bottom line of safe production, and make every effort to create a safe and stable environment for the construction of a socialist modernized and powerful province in the new era.

Deputy Mayor Ma Baoling and Secretary-General of the Municipal Government Wang Pinmu listened and watched at the Jinan branch venue.