On the morning of April 13th, Jinan City held an educational work conference on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and in accordance with the deployment of the central government and the work arrangement of the provincial party committee, arranged for the study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in our city and the starting area of ​​Jinan’s new and old kinetic energy conversion.

Liu Qiang, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Liu Guitang, head of the First Tour Steering Group of the Provincial Party Committee, attended and delivered speeches. Yin Luqian, an old comrade at the municipal level, attended, and Yang Feng, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting. Liu Yufei and Zhou Xinjie, members of the Central Steering Group, and Li Peng, member of the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting for guidance.

In his speech, Liu Qiang pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the work conference on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era profoundly expounded the importance of carrying out theme education from the strategic height of the overall development of the party and the country’s cause in the new era and new journey. According to the great significance and goal requirements, a comprehensive deployment of the theme education work has been made, which provides a fundamental basis for the development of the theme education. Party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres in the city must thoroughly study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, conscientiously implement the central decision-making deployment and the provincial party committee work arrangements, and firmly grasp the correct direction of thematic education. It is necessary to deeply understand the great significance of thematic education, improve political standing, keep in mind the “big country”, earnestly enhance the sense of responsibility and mission of carrying out thematic education, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” with practical actions “. It is necessary to deeply grasp the general requirements of thematic education, systematically understand the rich connotation of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, and run it through all aspects of the entire process of thematic education. It is necessary to deeply grasp the goals and tasks of thematic education, adhere to the integration of learning and thinking, the unity of knowledge and practice, highlight the goal-oriented and problem-oriented, and thoroughly investigate and solve problems in theoretical study, political quality, ability, responsibility, work style, integrity and self-discipline. , use learning to build soul, learn to increase wisdom, use learning to be positive, and use learning to promote performance, and strive to achieve “concentrating the soul to build a solid foundation, tempering character and strengthening loyalty, doing hard work to promote development, practicing the purpose to benefit the people, and being honest The goal of establishing a new style in accordance with the public. It is necessary to deeply grasp the methods and measures of thematic education, integrate theoretical study, investigation and research, promote development, inspection and rectification, and organically integrate and promote them together to ensure that thematic education goes deep and practical and sees actual results.

Liu Qiang emphasized that it is necessary to coordinate and promote the implementation of various tasks of theme education. Specifically, do a good job in seven key tasks: study and discuss strictly and practically, insist on reading original works, learning original texts, and understanding principles, strengthen concentrated discussions, focus on learning effectiveness, and continuously enhance political and ideological recognition of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era , Theoretical identification, emotional identification; Strictly and practically grasp the investigation and research, sort out and determine the research on major issues related to reform, development and stability, blockage points and difficulties in the implementation of policies, and issues of urgency and anxiety strongly reflected by the masses Topics, leading cadres lead the way, sink to the front line, feel the pulse, and promote more research results to be transformed into development results; Strictly and practically grasp difficult breakthroughs, and focus on the realization of the strategic goal of “Strength, New, Excellent, Rich, Beautiful and High”, and carry out in-depth development for myself A series of activities to present good strategies, solve problems, and make new achievements, enhance the ability of party members and cadres to solve practical problems, promote cadres to dare to act, locals to dare to break through, enterprises to dare to do, and the masses to dare to innovate, and to solve a number of development problems in a real way; strictly and practically Service improvement, focusing on doing practical things, solving people’s concerns, improving the environment, improving efficiency, focusing on grassroots, strengthening governance, and striving to make people’s lives better, make grassroots operations more efficient, and make urban operations safer; strictly enforce discipline and rectify, guide Party members and cadres should strengthen their awareness of discipline and rules, and be the leaders, creators, and defenders of a good political ecology and social atmosphere; strictly and practically grasp the inspection of party spirit, and carry out in-depth party spirit from the aspects of politics, ideology, ability, style, and discipline Analyze and solve problems from the root of the mind; strictly and practically grasp the rectification and improvement, check the problems revealed, formulate rectification measures one by one, highlight key points, pay attention to details, compact responsibilities, form a closed loop, project-oriented, engineering-oriented, and list-based Promote the implementation of rectification.

Liu Qiang pointed out that it is necessary to effectively strengthen the organization and leadership of thematic education. To consolidate the main responsibility, the Municipal Party Committee established a leading group and its office to be responsible for the leadership and guidance of the city’s theme education. The member units of the leading group must cooperate closely and jointly manage it. Personally plan and direct. It is necessary to strengthen supervision and guidance, implement classified policies and precise guidance according to the characteristics of different fields and industries, and prevent “one size fits all”. It is necessary to ensure the actual effect of work, and resolutely prevent formalization, routine, and superficialization. It is necessary to strengthen publicity and guidance, create a good atmosphere of public opinion, transform the enthusiasm for learning and work into a strong motivation to overcome difficulties and start a business, and accelerate the construction of a “strong, new, rich, beautiful and high” socialist modernized provincial capital in the new era.

All members of the First Tour Steering Group of the Provincial Committee of Education on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics attended.

The meeting was held in the form of video, leading comrades at the municipal level and old comrades in the city, cadres at the provincial and deputy department level, responsible comrades of various departments, units and enterprises directly under the municipality, other municipal party committee members, alternate members, and the 20th Party Congress of our city. Attend the meeting at the main venue. Each district (functional area) will set up branch venues.