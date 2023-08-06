Jinan Municipal Party Committee Discusses Implementation of Xi Jinping’s Instructions on Flood Prevention and Relief and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Jinan Municipal Committee Holds Meeting to Implement Important Instructions on Flood Prevention and Relief Work

By [Author Name]

[Jinan, August 5] – The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee convened a meeting to discuss and implement the important instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on flood prevention and relief work. Municipal Party Secretary Liu Qiang presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

During the meeting, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions were highlighted as they provided a clear direction for the flood control measures in the city. It was emphasized that these instructions must be deeply studied and understood, and then implemented in conjunction with the local reality. Currently, Jinan is facing a critical period of flood control, and therefore, various measures need to be implemented with urgency. This includes strengthening monitoring, forecasting, and early warning systems, expediting the transformation and upgrading of waterlogged areas, enhancing the publicity and guidance for flood control emergencies, and ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the city.

In addition to flood prevention and relief work, the meeting also focused on the implementation of the “Environmental Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China.” The importance of establishing the concept of the rule of law and promoting the construction of ecological civilization on the track of the rule of law was emphasized. It was further highlighted that statutory duties must be fully implemented to conscientiously carry out the legal system of environmental protection. The meeting also stressed the need for stricter law enforcement supervision to protect the ecological environment, and to enhance public awareness and education about the law to encourage greater participation from the whole society in ecological protection.

Moreover, the spirit of the speech made by Lin Wu, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, during his investigation in Jinan, was also communicated and learned during the meeting. It was emphasized that green and low-carbon transformation of the industry must be accelerated, and the requirements for the reduction and substitution of production capacity, energy consumption, carbon emissions, and pollutant emissions must be strictly implemented. Key project elements were identified for proper implementation, and continuous optimization and upgrading of the industrial structure and layout were promoted.

During the meeting, the “Jinan City Implementation Plan for Promoting Functional Departments to Do a Good Job in Ecological and Environmental Protection” was reviewed. The meeting stressed the need for functional departments to shoulder political responsibilities and effectively implement the plan to promote the construction of ecological civilization with strong synergy.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed the “Jinan City’s 2022 Municipal Final Accounts and the Report on the Implementation of the Budget in the First Half of 2023,” highlighting the city’s financial progress.

The meeting concluded with a call for all relevant departments and individuals to work together to effectively implement the instructions and measures discussed during the meeting. By doing so, the city of Jinan aims to enhance its flood prevention and relief capabilities, promote the rule of law in environmental protection, drive green and low-carbon transformation in the industry, and ensure the construction of ecological civilization for a sustainable future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

