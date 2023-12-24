The Municipal People’s Government Portal Government Affairs Network Private Economic Development Bureau in Jinan is working to strengthen the system construction and lay a solid foundation for budget performance management. This effort is in line with the city’s goal to focus on creating a “Yantai sample” of budget performance management, with Yantai taking the lead in proposing the “6 3” performance management model in the province.

Yantai is also strictly implementing key financial performance evaluation results and linking budget arrangements. This includes cutting down on ineffective, inefficient, and unnecessary expenses. In 2022, Yantai City plans to reduce funds for key performance evaluation projects by more than 100 million yuan. The government is also expected to live a “tight life,” with Yantai aiming to reduce budget funds by about 200 million yuan this year.

These initiatives reflect a strong commitment to responsible and efficient budget management, as local governments work to streamline spending and maximize resources for the benefit of their communities.

Share this: Facebook

X

