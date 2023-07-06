‘Jing’ Color Culture Youth Blooms: University Think Tanks Contribute to the Development of Capital Cultural Industry Park

“Jing’ Color Culture Youth Blooms” Park Tour Launched – Capital Cultural Industry Park Welcomes University Think Tanks

Yesterday marked the launch of the “‘Jing’ Color Culture Youth Blooming” 2023 park tour activity, which welcomed university think tanks to the Capital Cultural Industry Park. Over the next few months, nearly 300 teachers and students from seven prestigious colleges and universities in Beijing, including Peking University and Tsinghua University, will visit seven parks to closely experience the vitality and charm of the capital’s cultural development in the new era. They will provide valuable advice and suggestions for the development of these parks.

During the park tour, the students had the opportunity to immerse themselves in various attractions and learn about the innovative initiatives taking place within the Capital Cultural Industry Park. They boarded the “Innovation” train, which was creatively refitted from bottles and cans, to learn about the path to breaking traditional dairy factory norms. They also observed two-dimensional code sculptures that showcased the integration of traditional movable type printing with modern culture and technology. Additionally, they visited cultural and technological enterprises, listening to founders explain the perfect integration of cultural creativity and advanced technology.

The first batch of experience officers, consisting of over 50 college teachers and students, visited the innovation workshop in E9 District, Chaoyang District. They explored the cultural innovation factory, which was renovated and expanded from an old factory building, and witnessed the representative project of Beijing’s urban renewal and expansion of cultural space. With over 150 companies settled in the park, more than 88% of them are cultural and technological companies.

Chen Chen, a master student at the School of Journalism and Communication of Tsinghua University, expressed envy for employees working in the park, as they have access to numerous cultural and leisure activities. The park tour will provide students with over 100 practical and internship positions at seven parks, including 751 Fashion Design Plaza, 798 Art Zone, Zhongguancun Software Park, Innovation Workshop in E9 District, Longfu Temple Cultural and Creative Park, Capital Lang Park Station, and Cultural and Creative Industry Park of Beijing Institute of Printing.

The students will conduct research in various fields such as the transformation and upgrading of the park, industrial chain construction, cultural space construction, public service optimization, and brand communication. They will form research results that contribute to the development of the parks. To attract more college students to enter the cultural industry park, supporting activities such as check-ins in the most beautiful park, messages from the most beautiful park, and proposals for the park will also be organized.

Furthermore, a “mentor group” comprising 10 experts and scholars from renowned universities will provide regular research and guidance in the park. Their expertise will offer professional guidance for resolving pain points and difficulties in the park’s transformation, development, and management. Xiong Chengyu, a member of the tutor group and dean of the School of Cultural Industry Management at Communication University of China, emphasized the importance of reviewing and summarizing the development history of Beijing’s cultural industry parks. This creative measure of combining colleges and universities with the construction of cultural industry parks allows for mutual complementation and problem-solving through practical experience.

The park tour activity not only meets the cultural needs of teachers and students in colleges and universities but also helps cultivate talents with Beijing’s high-quality cultural resources. Minister Zhai Degang expressed hopes that through the park tour, students will gain a deeper understanding of the cultural industry, feel the vitality of cultural development, and enhance their enthusiasm for participating in the high-quality development of the capital’s cultural industry. This initiative aims to provide careful guidance and precise services to the park, making suggestions for its high-quality development and promoting innovation and development vitality.

The park tour is hosted by the Publicity Department of the Municipal Party Committee, the Education Work Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, and the Internet Information Office of the Municipal Party Committee. It is an important component of the “‘Beijing’ Color Culture Youth Bloom” action plan. The tour will continue until October, allowing more students to experience and contribute to the flourishing cultural industry in the capital.