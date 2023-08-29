Jing Junhai and Hu Yuting Lead Team to Discuss Agricultural and Transportation Development with National Ministries and Commissions

Jilin Province Officials Discuss Promoting Agricultural and Transportation Development with National Ministries

On August 29, Jing Junhai, the secretary of the provincial party committee, and Hu Yuting, the deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor of Jilin Province, led a team to Beijing to hold work talks with relevant national ministries and commissions. The purpose of the talks was to implement the important speeches made by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection of Jilin and to seek support for promoting the overall revitalization of the province.

During the talks, Jing Junhai and Hu Yuting met with Tang Renjian, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. They expressed sincere gratitude to the ministry for its strong support in the revitalization and development of Jilin, particularly in the agricultural disaster prevention, mitigation, and relief work. General Secretary Xi Jinping has placed high hopes on Jilin’s “three rural” work and urged the province to strive for agricultural modernization. To achieve this goal, Jilin Province has been focusing on building a strong agricultural province, promoting rural revitalization, and accelerating the development of modern agriculture. Tang Renjian affirmed Jilin’s efforts and promised to deepen cooperation, increase guidance and support, and work together to maintain national food security.

Jing Junhai and Hu Yuting also held talks with Li Xiaopeng, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Transport. They expressed gratitude for the ministry’s support to the economic and social development of Jilin, especially in flood prevention, rescue, disaster relief, and post-disaster reconstruction. Jilin Province has been implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on transportation power and has achieved solid results in infrastructure development. With Jilin Province currently recovering from recent floods, Jing Junhai and Hu Yuting requested strong support from the Ministry of Transport for post-disaster reconstruction and the construction of major transportation projects.

In response, Li Xiaopeng praised Jilin Province’s transportation work and promised preferential support for post-disaster reconstruction and key transportation projects. He emphasized the importance of implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions and urged Jilin Province to actively develop smart transportation, innovate transportation systems and mechanisms, and contribute to the construction of a transportation power.

Deng Xiaogang and Zhang Xingwang, vice ministers of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Xu Chengguang, vice minister of the Ministry of Transport, Li Wei, Liu Kai, Han Fuchun, provincial leaders, and Liu Huawen, secretary general of the provincial government, also participated in the talks. The discussions focused on areas such as agricultural disaster prevention and mitigation, revitalization of large grain-producing counties, construction of high-standard farmland, protection and utilization of black soil, promotion of new agricultural technologies, development of modern facility agriculture, and construction of border villages.

The talks between Jilin Province officials and national ministries have set the stage for collaboration and support in promoting agricultural and transportation development. Both sides acknowledged the importance of implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions and emphasized the need to work together towards the overall revitalization of Jilin Province.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

