Jingcheng Bank earned 2.352 billion yuan in the first half of the year, an annual increase of 176.1%

Jingcheng Bank announced today (4) that it will self-conclude profit and loss in June 2023, with an after-tax profit of 779 million yuan, an increase of 595.5% over the same period last year, and an after-tax earnings per share (EPS) of 0.7 yuan, a 600% increase over the same period last year. The cumulative after-tax surplus from January to June 2023 is 2.352 billion yuan, an increase of 176.1% over the same period last year, and the after-tax EPS is 2.12 yuan, an increase of 178.9% over the same period last year.

In terms of pre-tax profit, Jingcheng Bank will make a pre-tax profit of 925 million yuan in June 2023, with a pre-tax EPS of 0.83 yuan. The cumulative pre-tax profit from January to June 2023 will reach 2.893 billion yuan, and the pre-tax EPS will be 2.60 yuan.

Jingcheng Yin stated that the Fed will suspend interest rate hikes in June, which is the first time in 15 months. Although the suspension of interest rate hikes is in line with market expectations, the inflation rate remains high, and European and American countries continue to adopt monetary policy hikes. It is no longer surprising that measures such as raising interest rates or starting to raise interest rates again. On the other hand, due to the tightening environment of funds under high interest rates, some countries have adopted interest rate cuts or loose monetary policies based on export pressure considerations, while my country’s central bank still maintains a tight monetary policy tone. While paying attention to changes in the overall environment, Jingcheng Bank continues to ensure the stability of interest and fee income and the control of capital costs.

As of the end of June 2023, the profit performance of Jingcheng Bank has increased significantly compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in investment income. In terms of asset quality, the overdue loan ratio was 0.02%, the overdue loan coverage rate was 8,634.35%, and the overall loan coverage rate was 1.50%, showing excellent performance.

Jingcheng Bank also emphasized that in order to provide customers with more friendly, convenient, and preferential comprehensive financial services, Jingcheng Bank and its subsidiary Jingcheng Securities have launched a one-stop service for three account openings of “Taiwanese and foreign currency digital accounts and securities accounts” to make customers convenient and time-saving In addition, you can also enjoy preferential handling fees for securities electronic orders and live savings interest rates for digital accounts, and take practical actions to accompany customers’ wealth growth and move forward steadily.

