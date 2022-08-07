Jingwu Kuai Review丨Hunan, where Zhong Lingyu is beautiful, is becoming an ecologically blessed land – the sixth of a series of reviews on Hunan’s extraordinary achievements in the past ten years

Hunan Daily All Media Commentator Shen Deliang

When people have happy events, God helps beauty. The venue of the press conference of “Ten Years of China·Hunan” was full of happiness; when I walked out of the venue, I looked up and saw the peace and ease opened by the blue sky and white clouds. After a ten-year leap, the people of Hunan have gained not only material satisfaction, but also the comfort of the return of green mountains and clear waters.

(August 5, Changsha blue sky and white clouds. Photo by Gu Qianqian and Yi Yanglan)

The environment is people’s livelihood, the green mountains are beautiful, and the blue sky is happiness. General Secretary Xi Jinping has visited Hunan several times and praised Hunan for its good ecology. He also quoted poems from famous articles such as “Yueyang Tower” to praise the natural scenery of Hunan, and asked Hunan to “protect every mountain, water, grass and tree in the ecosystem.” Good” and “protect a river and clear water”.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ardent entrustment is the lasting driving force for the Hunan people to strengthen ecological and environmental protection. Over the years, the whole province has promoted the governance of ecological environmental protection with unprecedented efforts, and the ecological environmental protection has ushered in historic, turning and overall changes. Groups of data on ecological changes and the beauty of the environment imprint the vivid practice of the Hunan people in practicing Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization, and demonstrate Hunan’s innovative exploration of the beauty of green ecology, the beauty of green industry, the beauty of green culture, and the beauty of green systems.

Looking back ten years, it clearly records the struggle of the Hunan people to “protect a river and clear water”. Starting from the basic point of “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets” and “to focus on major protection and not to engage in major development”, we take “one river, one lake and four waters” as the main battlefield to promote the systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand, and implement Dongting Five special actions and major ecological restoration projects for the comprehensive management of lake water environment, and three “three-year action plans” for the protection and management of the Xiangjiang River have been continuously promoted. Illegal sand quarries stopped. “People live up to the green hills, and the green hills will live up to the people.” After ten years of change, the Sanxiang picture scroll of blue sky, bright sun, green mountains and clear water, and all kinds of revival is slowly unfolding.

Looking back ten years, it is Hunan’s unremitting journey to “the firmness of action” due to the “change of concept”. Unswervingly “reducing pollution”, strictly controlling the “two high” projects, and renovating the “chemical industry surrounding river” and “chemical industry surrounding lake” with the courage of the strong man to break the wrist. Chemical enterprises have basically withdrawn; in the slowly passing time, “energy consumption” has continued to decline, and “green” has rebounded all the way. Hundreds of national-level green factories and ten national-level green parks have emerged. Hunan is a beautiful city. Ranked among the top ten in the country in the green development index. After Tianhua became this scene, ten years of hard work and ten years of hard work have enriched the “green background” of the industrial chain and improved the “gold content” of green development.

Looking back at the past ten years, it records Hunan’s exploration of “building a modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature” and promoting the beauty of green culture. Conservation-oriented organizations, green families, green schools, and green communities continue to develop. Respecting nature, conforming to nature, protecting nature, and respecting nature have become the conscious ideas and actions of more Hunan people. The clear waters of the rivers and lakes all the way to the east reproduce the beautiful scenery of egrets flying, elk playing, and finless porpoises leaping; Zhuzhou Qingshui Pond, Xiangtan Zhubu Port, Chenzhou Thirty-Six Bays and other watershed management experience, Changsha Guitang River, Houhu Art Park and other management masterpieces , to make the “integration of man and nature” a reality; promulgated regulations on ecological environmental protection responsibility, accountability measures for major ecological environmental problems (events), and implementation measures for ecological environmental protection supervision work, etc. The system of listing supervision, regional approval limit, damage compensation and other systems makes Hunan ecological protection have rules and regulations to follow, and the future can be expected.

Struggle never ends. Economic and social development and ecological environment protection are a pair of eternal propositions. As long as we thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization, and ensure that the direction and intensity of pollution prevention and control remain unchanged, we will surely make the beautiful Hunan of Zhongling Yuxiu an ecologically blessed land and create a high-quality life for the people.