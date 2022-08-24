The New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters in Jinhua and Yiwu City, Zhejiang Province issued a notice,From 0:00 on August 24, 2022, the city’s epidemic control will be lifted, and the normalized epidemic prevention and control will be fully resumed.Details are as follows:

According to the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, the city’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control headquarters has researched and decided that from 0:00 on August 24, 2022, the city’s epidemic control will be lifted and the city will be fully restored to normal. In order to prevent and control the epidemic, the relevant matters are hereby announced as follows:

1. Fully restore production and business premises.All professional markets, farmers’ (agricultural approval) markets, vegetable markets, supermarkets, tourist attractions, catering establishments, elderly care service institutions, child welfare homes, religious places, and home-based elderly care centers will resume normal operations in an orderly manner. Theater, KTV, Internet cafe, game hall, gym, cinema, bar, chess and card room, billiard room, bathroom, foot bath, beauty salon, tea room, coffee shop, board game hall, SPA hall, moxibustion hall, escape room, monthly Sub-centers, off-campus education and training institutions and other key places will open in an orderly manner after meeting the conditions. Enter all kinds of public places to implement the epidemic prevention requirements such as temperature measurement, wearing a mask, and one scan and three checks (scanning the site code, checking the health code, the itinerary card, and the negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours). For production and operation sites that do not meet the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, once found, the main responsibility of the production and operation operators will be investigated.

2. Standardize the holding of banquets, exhibitions and other activities.To hold various conferences, forums, trainings, performances, competitions, exams, banquets and other gathering activities, the list of participants must be known in advance, and those in risk areas are not allowed to participate. If the number of personnel exceeds 50, the organizer needs to formulate an epidemic prevention and control plan, report to the local town and street epidemic prevention and control headquarters, and implement relevant measures for epidemic prevention and control. If there are more than 200 people, in accordance with the principles of “whoever organizes is responsible” and “who organizes is responsible”, the organizer and organizer (organizer) of the event should fulfill the main responsibility, formulate work plans for epidemic prevention and control in advance, and contingency plans, and implement the entire chain Traceable management. Participants are required to provide a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours.

3. Fully restore public transportation in the city.According to the specific conditions of roads and first and last stations, bus line operations will be gradually resumed in batches. From August 27, the operation of bus lines in the city will be fully resumed.

4. Strictly implement the declaration of coming (leaving) righteousness.Persons with a history of living in high, medium and low risk areas of the epidemic within 7 days should not come (return) unless it is necessary. If they really need to come (return), they must provide a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours upon arrival, and must cooperate with the implementation of health management measures. . Within 7 days, those who have come (returned) to the province with a history of living in districts and cities or outside the province where the local epidemic is located are required to carry out an “on-the-ground inspection”. All people coming to (leaving) Yiwu must actively declare in advance through the “Yiwu Epidemic Prevention” WeChat applet or the “Yiwu Epidemic Prevention” QR code.

5. Take the initiative to do a good job in health management.Persons with a history of living in epidemic-related areas within 7 days, if they have symptoms of suspected new coronary pneumonia such as fever, dry cough, sore throat, etc., must report to the village (community) in time, wait at home, and the town and street will arrange a special car for testing and treatment. All retail pharmacies should register people with abnormal health codes or travel history in risk areas and report to the local towns and streets in a timely manner, and urge drug purchasers with suspected symptoms of new coronary pneumonia such as fever, dry cough, sore throat, etc., through the “Yiwu Epidemic Prevention” WeChat applet. Actively report. Each medical institution shall, in accordance with the requirements of the whole-process closed-loop management, diagnose and treat patients with suspected symptoms according to the process classification.

At present, the epidemic prevention and control situation at home and abroad is still severe. Citizens and friends are requested to increase their awareness of risk prevention, and avoid going to epidemic risk areas unless necessary, enhance the awareness of “everyone is the first responsible person for their own health“, perform personal epidemic prevention responsibilities, and strictly enforce the Masks, one-meter noodles, scanning the site code, cooperate with the inspection of health codes, itinerary cards and nucleic acid test negative certificates, etc., consciously abide by relevant laws and regulations on epidemic prevention and control, obey the village (community, community) epidemic prevention and control management, and actively cooperate with the normalization of nucleic acid testing, and jointly maintain a good environment for economic and social development.

(Headquarters reporter Fei Fan and Chen Yayu)