Jinshui District Political Consultative Conference Leaders Condolences to Children and Children on the Eve of “June 1st”-Zhengzhou Education Information Network

Leaders of Jinshui District Political Consultative Conference condolences to children on the eve of “June 1”

On May 31, when the International Children’s Day came, Wang Juliang, vice chairman of the CPPCC Jinshui District, and his entourage visited Lizhi School and Jinshui Foreign Language Primary School in Jinshui District to express condolences to children and children, and sent condolences to express festival blessings. Cao Pengju, director of the Higher Admissions Office of Jinshui District, accompanied the condolences.

Wang Juliang and his entourage came to Lizhi School in Jinshui District to learn more about the school’s hardware facilities, curriculum, teacher allocation, and students’ learning and living conditions, and presented school supplies to the students. Wang Juliang said that it is necessary to fully understand each student, teach students in accordance with their aptitude, implement individualized education, carry out educational and teaching activities scientifically, and strive to make each student develop physically and mentally in an all-round way.

Afterwards, Wang Juliang and his entourage came to Jinshui District Foreign Language Primary School to learn about the school’s cultural concept of “entering the school and going to the world” and courses, and watched the school’s non-heritage pottery, Chinese painting, creative handicrafts and other student work exhibitions and after-school services Various club activities such as sports and art during the time period. Wang Juliang said that the school should cultivate people in a beautiful campus environment, educate people in colorful campus activities, shape people in connotative campus culture, cultivate people in characteristic courses, and help students develop in an all-round way and grow healthily.

Photo/text: Yuan Fenghua, Du Jing, Jinshui District Editor: Wang Lei | Print