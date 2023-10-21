Home » Jiujiang City Celebrates the Double Ninth Festival with Voluntary Service at Social Welfare Institute
News

Jiujiang City Celebrates the Double Ninth Festival with Voluntary Service at Social Welfare Institute

by admin

Jiujiang News Network: Students Carry out Love and Condolences Activity for the Elderly on Double Ninth Festival

Jiujiang News Network (Cheng Jie) – On the occasion of the Double Ninth Festival, Jiujiang’s No. 1 Primary School organized a voluntary service activity to show love and condolences to the elderly. This activity aimed to inherit the fine family tradition and promote the traditional virtues of the Chinese nation, specifically respecting and loving the elderly.

The party member volunteers and Young Pioneers representatives from Lushan City No. 1 Primary School visited the Lushan City Social Welfare Institute for this special event. Led by Huang Xiaohong, the director of the welfare home, the students interacted warmly with the elderly residents. The event started with a heartwarming rendition of the song “My Motherland and Me,” which was met with applause from the elderly audience. Various performances, including gesture dances and poetry recitations, created a cheerful atmosphere and conveyed the care and respect of the students for the elderly. The arrival of the children brought joy and laughter to the welfare home, making it a truly vibrant place.

After the performances, the students, guided by party members and volunteers, actively participated in cleaning activities. They cleaned the courtyard dam, removed garbage from the flower beds, and tidied up both the inside and outside of the rooms. Following the cleanup, the children gathered around the elderly and listened attentively to their stories. Through these stories, the children learned to cherish their current happy lives, understanding that it is a hard-won privilege. The teachers and students demonstrated the traditional virtue of respecting and loving the elderly through practical actions.

This activity not only brought more care and warmth to the elderly residents but also provided the students with an excellent opportunity for social practice and training. It helped cultivate their sense of social responsibility and fostered the excellent quality of respecting the elderly.

See also  Sicily, Ruggero Razza returns to the head of the Health Department

This collaborative soft article signifies the unity and collaboration between Jiujiang News Network and the relevant authorities. It aims to showcase heartwarming stories that promote positive values within the community.

Editor-in-charge: Yang Zhen, News Network.

You may also like

The “Voucher for innovation consultancy” desk opens to...

Immersive exhibition Frida Kahlo arrives in Paraguay on...

Opposition Leadership Shift and Potential Fracture in Chavismo:...

Huilense will train the Arab Emirates robotics team

Promoting the High-Quality Development of the Yangtze River...

the unprecedented density of the asteroid – Scientific...

England won the toss and decided to field...

Maritime Traffic Suspended in Seven Ports of Puerto...

Jhon Arias, idol in Brazil

Xi Jinping Sends Letter to Congratulate 110th Anniversary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy