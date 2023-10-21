Jiujiang City Celebrates the Double Ninth Festival with Voluntary Service at Social Welfare Institute

Jiujiang News Network: Students Carry out Love and Condolences Activity for the Elderly on Double Ninth Festival

Jiujiang News Network (Cheng Jie) – On the occasion of the Double Ninth Festival, Jiujiang’s No. 1 Primary School organized a voluntary service activity to show love and condolences to the elderly. This activity aimed to inherit the fine family tradition and promote the traditional virtues of the Chinese nation, specifically respecting and loving the elderly.

The party member volunteers and Young Pioneers representatives from Lushan City No. 1 Primary School visited the Lushan City Social Welfare Institute for this special event. Led by Huang Xiaohong, the director of the welfare home, the students interacted warmly with the elderly residents. The event started with a heartwarming rendition of the song “My Motherland and Me,” which was met with applause from the elderly audience. Various performances, including gesture dances and poetry recitations, created a cheerful atmosphere and conveyed the care and respect of the students for the elderly. The arrival of the children brought joy and laughter to the welfare home, making it a truly vibrant place.

After the performances, the students, guided by party members and volunteers, actively participated in cleaning activities. They cleaned the courtyard dam, removed garbage from the flower beds, and tidied up both the inside and outside of the rooms. Following the cleanup, the children gathered around the elderly and listened attentively to their stories. Through these stories, the children learned to cherish their current happy lives, understanding that it is a hard-won privilege. The teachers and students demonstrated the traditional virtue of respecting and loving the elderly through practical actions.

This activity not only brought more care and warmth to the elderly residents but also provided the students with an excellent opportunity for social practice and training. It helped cultivate their sense of social responsibility and fostered the excellent quality of respecting the elderly.

