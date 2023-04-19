Jj4 the bear captured in the night. The specimen was with three puppies, left free – Trentino AA/S

Jj4 she-bear captured. The bear was wanted for the killing of the young 26-year-old runner, Andrea Papi, in the woods of Mount Peller, above the town of Caldes. Identified thanks to the genetic analyzes ordered by the Trento prosecutor’s office, the specimen had already attacked two hikers in June 2020, still on Mount Peller.

The TAR of Trento has rejected the request presented by the Province to anticipate the hearing relating to the suspension of the order for the killing of the bear Jj4 to 20 April, confirming the council chamber set for May 11th. The provision – reads the device – was taken after the news of the specimen’s capture. The Regional Administrative Court also asked Ispra to file the report and the requested opinion on the culling or possible transfer of the bear “to another site at no cost to the Province of Trento”.

Example with three puppies, left free – She-bear Jj4 was caught in an area near Val Meledrio, on the orographic right of the Noce stream, in Val di Sole, with a tube trap. She was accompanied by three puppies in the weaning phase, in their second year of life. Raffaele De Col, director of the Civil Protection, Forestry and Wildlife Department of the Province of Trento, announced this at a press conference. the 35 and 40 kilograms. Two cubs entered the trap together with their mother and were then released. These are now autonomous specimens who immediately moved away”, explained De Col, speaking of the “ideal moment for catching the bear “. The area of ​​operations, which is not disclosed for the safety of the puppies, had been equipped with camera traps and two tube traps containing fruit. “As a demonstration of the specimen’s aggressiveness, Jj4 destroyed several camera traps and signs in the area”, added De Col. Once the capture was complete, a specialized team of the Trentino Forestry Corps intervened on the spot with two vets, who sedated the bear. Once the two puppies were released, the adult specimen was transferred to the tube trap at the Casteller Wildlife Center. “At two in the morning, Jj4 woke up. The specimen is healthy,” said De Col.

On 14 April, the Trento TAR issued a decree suspending the order for the culling of the bear signed by the president of the Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, however leaving open the possibility of capture. Yesterday the Province deposited the documents requested by the court, together with the request for revocation of the deed. As specified by Fugatti on the occasion of the publication of the Tar decree, the specimen will be transferred to the Casteller wildlife center (where bear M49 is also imprisoned), pending the decision of the TAR.

“The Forestry Corps caught Jj4 in a tube trap around 11pm last night. The capture demonstrates that our structures are able to capture dangerous animals quickly”, said the president of the Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, at a press conference. “It is news that we would have liked to give in 2020, when we asked to capture Jj4. Today there is bitterness about what happened in the meantime” Fugatti said.

“Now for us the problem is no longer Jj4, but the human-animal coexistence. Those who love the project don’t think about this bear, but help us transfer the supernumerary specimens”, said Fugatti. “Those who are concerned about Jj4’s conditions now are making ideology and don’t have the survival of the Life Ursus project at heart” , he specified. “Today a committee for public order and safety is convened where we will focus attention on two other dangerous subjects: the Mj5 bears, for which there is already a favorable opinion from Ispra for culling, and M62, for which we will ask for their slaughter”, concluded Fugatti.

Enpa, Leidaa e Oipa in the meantime, they cautioned the Autonomous Province of Trento from implementing “any action that could harm the safety of the bear Jj4”. The decree of the Regional Administrative Court (TAR) which suspends the culling order, the three entities claim in a note, “must be strictly respected, otherwise we will defend the she-bear and her cubs in all ways permitted by law”.

The Anti-Vivisection League (Lav) in a note, he asked for an urgent meeting with the president of the Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, to “organize the transfer of the bear to the refuge-sanctuary identified abroad by the association”. Also the Italian Association for the Defense of Animals and the Environment (Aidaa), in a note, he requests that bear Jj4 “be immediately put in a position to be transferred to a protected sanctuary among those indicated by the Lav which are located within the European Union”.

President Fugatti, for his part, explained that he had warned the minister of the environment, the president of the Valle di Sole Community and the mayor of Caldes of the capture of the bear Jj4: “The work carried out by the Forestry Corps reassures us and demonstrates the ‘groundlessness of the accusations of the last few days”. “For us – he added – the hope that the Tar can anticipate the decision on the suspension of the order to cull the bear with respect to the scheduled date of May 11 is still valid. If this happens, we will proceed with the culling”. he added.

“Euthanasia is the method of slaughter envisaged for the bear Jj4, if the Tar gives the go-ahead”. This was explained by the manager of the Civil Protection, Forestry and Wildlife Department of the Province of Trento, Raffaele De Col. “It is the tool that is also used for pets when they reach the end of their life”. “This – added De Col – is the tool that we have identified to be able to cause less suffering to the animal. There is no option to shoot, which is used only for killings in conditions of immediate danger”.

On social media, the wrath of animal rights activists, #boycottiltrentino – #boycottiltrentino: the anger of animal rights activists on social media, after the capture of the bear Jj4 wanted for the killing of the young 26-year-old runner Andrea Papi, also coined a hashtag in open controversy with Governor Fugatti. “I will never go to Trentino and the territories managed by the League again”, writes Roberto. And he’s not the only one, actually. Many say that they will no longer vacation in Trentino after the capture of the bear. And they are rooting for her to be saved from being killed. “It’s horrible, you have to get her out as soon as possible, moving her to the place you have identified, possibly with her puppies. She is never again on holiday in Trentino”, writes Sara on twitter, addressing Lav. “Captured the she-bear and separated from her cubs why so much cruelty?”, is Francesca’s comment, with emoticons showing a face with tears. “Enough with the witch hunt of these inadequate politicians! Stop the slaughter of Trentino bears”, Hypatia yells, while Roby tweets: “Do you really want to find yourself among these people? Their hotels must remain empty”. And Stefano says of the captured bear: “He just did what every parent does. Defend the territory and their cubs. The forest belongs to bears. The ocean belongs to sharks. The mountain belongs to avalanches. The city belongs to human animals “.