J&M Manufacturing from the United States won the 2023 Manus Gold Award

Four unique applications receive manus awards from igus for their innovative use of oil-free polymer bearings

J&M Manufacturing is all smiles: The American company has been awarded the manus Gold 2023 at the Hannover Messe 2023. The competition recognizes creative applications using polymer dry self-lubricating bearings. This year’s winner impressed with the sustainable and cost-effective use of oil-free polymer self-lubricating bearings in a new agricultural implement. The other winners were also very excited: the French company Aufratech won the manus Silver Award for its exoskeleton. Fiedler Maschinenbau received a bronze award for its telescopic high-pressure cleaner for municipal vehicles. The German company Rockinger Agriculture GmbH has received the manus environmental award for its oil-free ball joints.

Excitement was building at the igus booth at Hannover Messe 2023. It will be announced in a few minutes: the winners of the 2023 manus award – a biennial industry competition that recognizes technologically advanced applications using lightweight and oil-free self-lubricating bearings while making them A more sustainable company. 480 entries from 36 countries participated in the eleventh edition of the competition. A jury of experts from industry, research, business and business media judged the submissions. Focus: Dry self-lubricating bearings. An often underrated machine part. Their evaluation criteria are: creativity, function of self-lubricating bearings, economy, effect and differentiation. Based on these criteria, four companies stand out from their competitors.

The faces of the winners were filled with joy. They will be honored with the manus award at Hannover Messe 2023.

Photo courtesy of igus GmbH

American Coulter for Fertilization Wins Gold Award

J&M Manufacturing received the 2023 Manus Gold Award and a €5,000 prize. The American company developed a plow with a connecting rod coulter. Farmers use the system to apply liquid nitrogen fertilizers to crops such as corn, potatoes and wheat. The problem encountered so far is that the coulters used by the industry standard have only one fulcrum. The knife is behind the coulter and swings out of the ground faster than the blade. This may result in some nitrogen volatilization and loss of fertilizer. To solve this problem, engineers at J&M Manufacturing developed a spring system. The parallel design keeps the knife and blade at the same level as the ground when engaged, so more nitrogen remains in the soil. The designers used igus polymer self-lubricating bearings on all five coulter pivot points. Not only are these bearings impervious to corrosion when in contact with liquid nitrogen fertilizers, but they also reliably withstand oscillating movements. They also enable low-friction, dry running without requiring a drop of lubricant. This saves on lubricant costs and prevents machine breakdowns.

French exoskeleton for compact design wins silver award

Food industry, landscaping and agriculture: Those who use pressure washers in industry are very familiar with this equipment, they are very heavy and can cause back pain. Aufratech has a solution. The French company has won the Manus 2023 Silver Award and €2,500 for its EXO N exoskeleton. At the heart of the exoskeleton design is a control system that allows the user to guide the attached spray gun while keeping their back straight. Engineers succeeded in achieving a compact design. The corrosion-free iglidur J3 self-lubricating bearing from igus on the aluminum shaft realizes transmission and rotation guidance.

Germany’s telescoping high-pressure cleaner wins bronze award

Fiedler Maschinenbau und Technikvertrieb GmbH has been awarded the Bronze Manus 2023 with a prize of EUR 1,000. The company makes a pressure washer that municipal vehicles use to clean dirty streets, sidewalks and squares. At its heart are the FSB 1500/2600 twin spray booms mounted on the front of the vehicle. It is equipped with side nozzles, a middle section and an electronically switchable high-pressure nozzle for cleaning floors with high water pressure. In particular, the working area of ​​the high-pressure cleaner can be changed at the touch of a button. The double spray arms can be extended without limit, each side can reach 500 mm. This adaptability allows the driver to clean large areas faster. Engineers used drylin W linear slides and bases for telescopic functionality. Wear-resistant, corrosion-free parts are insensitive to water, spray, sand, gravel and dust. They are also very strong and can withstand the huge shocks and vibrations caused by traversing cobbled roads.

Germany’s oil-free connector won the manus environmental protection award

Lubricants and Agriculture: A Controversial Combination. There is always the risk of soil contamination. To prevent this, Rockinger Agriculture GmbH has developed an oil-free ball coupling called the KS80 for backhoe trucks, fertilizer spreaders, dump trucks and field sprayers. With this sustainable idea, they won the manus environmental award and a prize of 1,000 euros. The connector consists of a coupling ball and a claw mounted on the height adjustment. Look at the connector’s claws and you’ll see something special. Inside are wear-resistant bushings made of robust high-performance engineering plastics from the iglidur range, which igus has developed especially for the company. Thanks to the integrated solid lubricant, it enables low-friction and environmentally friendly dry running without lubricating oil. The company calculates that if one-third of tractors in Germany were equipped with KS80 and wear bushings, approximately 8,300 couplings would not require lubrication. Eight tons of lubricant can be saved annually.

For all information about the winners, the manus catalog and all 480 entries, please refer to https://www.igus.com.tw/info/manus-award.

The post J&M Manufacturing from the United States won the 2023 Manus Gold Award appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

