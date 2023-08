“My best time as a footballer was with Austria Klagenfurt,” says Daniel Mair with a broad chest. “We were with Benny Pichler, Markus Rusek, Patrick Greil, and Philipp Hütter and Sandro Zakany a cool game. So many friendships have developed that still exist today. In addition, the quality of life is unbelievable and we weren’t that unsuccessful either,” the 32-year-old revels in the past.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook