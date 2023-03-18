Men and women walk from table to table, read offers, submit applications and ask about the requirements. On the tables are yellow signs with company names, and job applications are written in German, English and Russian. Here and there translators have to help. The city administration of Niesky invited to job dating on Thursday afternoon. This is aimed at people from abroad and specifically at Ukrainian war refugees because they are allowed to work in Germany immediately after their registration.

The format was initiated by Niesky’s Mayor Kathrin Uhlemann (independent). She wants to bring together job seekers with a migration background and companies with a need for skilled workers, she explains. The advantage of a small community is that you know the companies that are looking for employees and that “a meeting on demand” is possible. Uhlemann is convinced that municipalities can do something to counteract the shortage of skilled workers. “The whole thing is an experiment and maybe it will work faster that way.”

This is an experiment and maybe it will work faster this way.

Kathrin Uhlemann

Mayor of Niesky





About 50 people came, mostly Ukrainians. Among them is the married couple Maksym and Alona Us, who are urgently looking for work in Niesky. Her hometown of Lyman in eastern Ukraine was devastated by the war. Before the war it was an important railway junction. “Last time I worked as an engineer for the railroad,” says 37-year-old Maksym Us. His wife worked in commerce. Both are currently learning German in order to get a job. See also Fight against fake news and moderation, TikTok: "We collaborate with 13 partners for fact-checking in 64 countries"

Most recently I worked as an engineer for the railways.

Maksym Us

job seeking





Kateryna Kurochkina was a cook in Lyman. She was also able to work as a cook for a short time in Niesky, she says. In this direction she is looking for a job again. She is also in the process of improving her German. Above all, the language is still the hurdle. When it comes to job dating, communication takes place with a mix of German chunks, school English and Russian. Sometimes a mobile app has to help.

The couple Priti and Munish Patel from India have fewer communication difficulties. The two have been living in Löbau with their two children for seven years. They have only had a work permit for a few months and are looking for a job, for example in warehousing and logistics.

I wrote a lot of applications, but everyone wants experience.

Come Patel

job seeking





“I’ve written a lot of applications, but everyone wants experience. But if I can’t work, how am I supposed to have experience,” says the 35-year-old Indian, describing the dilemma. So far she has been able to do an internship in a nursing home. Her husband was also unsuccessful in finding a job. “I don’t have a driver’s license yet, but you have to try,” says the 42-year-old, who used to work as a carpenter in India.

Nursing work requires state-approved training

Similar to a private date, the event in Niesky was about finding potential matches. The HR manager at the Kunze care company, Joanna Rynkiewicz, did not leave the school with signed employment contracts, but with two applications. Kunze GmbH already employs Ukrainian women as cleaners in Weißwasser, reports the 33-year-old. Nursing assistants are also needed from time to time. See also Gibson may rendezvous with the team next week, Shougang's backcourt can finally fight the "wealthy battle"_Phase_林书豪_Beijing

State-approved training is required to work as a nurse. Because degrees from countries outside the EU are not automatically recognised, differences in training would have to be made up for in courses, according to Rynkiewicz. They lasted about a year.

You shouldn’t just look at the right to stay if someone is doing their normal job and paying taxes.

Joanna Rynkiewicz

Outside Pflege





Head of Human Resources demands rethinking from bureaucrats