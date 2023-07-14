‘Job Scam’: Case registered for alleged rape of girl in Margalla hills

An FIR has been registered by the police regarding the alleged rape of a girl on Trail 3 on the Margalla hills in Islamabad and investigations are underway.

According to the FIR registered in the Kohsar police station of Islamabad, the girl belonging to Muridke of Sheikhupura district was looking for a job for a long time and the accused raped her on the pretext of job.

According to the FIR, the girl received a WhatsApp message from the accused about two months ago.

The accused told the girl that he works as an accountant in the education department and they have some vacancies in which he can get her a job.

In return for getting a job, he demanded 50 thousand rupees from the girl and reached Rawalpindi on July 12 this month.

According to the application, the girl said that in the city where she was staying at her beloved’s house, the accused reached there and received the CV and 30 thousand rupees as an advance. While the remaining 20 thousand rupees were to be paid by the girl after receiving the written job order.

According to the FIR, the accused told the girl that he would introduce her to a senior officer who would interview the candidates. ‘That way they will get to know each other and they will choose them without objection.’

The next day on July 13, he picked up the girl from Tench Stop in Rawalpindi area and brought her to Islamabad Trail 3.

According to the FIR, around three o’clock on the day, the accused took the girl to the forest and raped her at gunpoint. Threatened to kill her if she raised any noise, the girl said that she was afraid to keep quiet and later the accused dropped her back at the train stop.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

The girl has requested legal action from the police.

Spokesman Islamabad Police Taqi Jawad while talking to Independent Urdu said that the investigation has been started after the FIR was registered. “The victim woman has reported the incident last night, on which the police is taking action and the case will be looked at on merit.”

Located on the hills of Margalla, Trail Three is part of the National Park managed by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board.

Independent Urdu spoke to Chairperson Islamabad Wildlife Management Board Reena Saeed Khan in this regard, to which she said that she cannot give any statement on the incident as it is a police case.

On the other hand, the Islamabad Wildlife Department issued a statement on Friday, according to which the Wildlife National Park is responsible for the protection of wildlife and reports any criminal activity to the local police.

According to the statement, Islamabad Wildlife is providing full support to the local police in the investigation and the investigation of the alleged rape case is being conducted by the local police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

