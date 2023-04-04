The U.S. Department of Labor has released the JOLTS Open Jobs Count data for February. Accordingly, the number of vacancies in the country decreased by 632 thousand in February compared to the previous month and fell to 9 million 931 thousand. The number of vacant jobs, which was below expectations, was expected to be around 10 million 400 thousand in this period. Below 10 million for the first time since May 2021 […]

