Home News Jobs, 524 thousand places available in September: companies on the hunt for cooks and computer scientists
News

Jobs, 524 thousand places available in September: companies on the hunt for cooks and computer scientists

by admin
Jobs, 524 thousand places available in September: companies on the hunt for cooks and computer scientists

Engineers, computer scientists and skilled workers, then cooks, waiters and professionals in tourist services. These are the most disputed figures among companies, according to the Excelsior Information System Bulletin, produced by Unioncamere and Anpal. 524 thousand employment contracts are ready for September, of which 166 thousand are aimed at young people under 29. Yet companies complain of difficulties in 277 thousand hires: almost half of the general ones (43.3%) and about a third of those of young people (31 , 7%). In 27.8% of cases the candidates are not found, while in 11.9% the lack of “adequate preparation”.

Under 29, the most sought after are IT technical engineers

The increase in the costs of energy and raw materials weigh on the labor market, with 2,000 contracts scheduled less than in 2021, but some professions do not feel the crisis. Among the under 29s, the most sought after with high skills are IT and production technical engineers: 10,000 hires are scheduled for them in September. The contracts envisaged for construction and engineering also reflect the good performance of the sectors: 10,000 for skilled workers and plant and machinery operators in building maintenance, 9,000 for engineering and electromechanical activities and 7,000 for other related sectors.

31,000 in demand as cooks, waiters and tourist services

Despite the slowdown in the trade and services sector, 31 thousand young people are in demand as cooks, waiters and in tourist services and 14 thousand as clerks and in shops and wholesalers. However, the contracts offered remain mostly fixed-term (296 thousand, 51.4% of the total), more than double compared to 96 thousand for an indefinite period.

See also  Incitement to crime, searches throughout Italy against the violent in the No Vax and No Green Pass squares. Draghi is also in the sights

In the North East it is more difficult to find staff

The greatest difficulties in finding personnel are recorded in the North East (for 49% of the figures) and in the North West (43%). The South and the islands and 42.1% the Center are up to 39.3%. There are no engineers for engineering (in 64.1% of cases), for the production of goods and services (59.9%), nurses and other health workers (54.5%). But also mathematicians, computer scientists, chemists, physicists and natural science experts (53.3%) and engineers (46.5%).

Skilled workers sought

Skilled workers are sought (56.8%), operators of fixed and mobile plants, technical professions (47%), artisan mechanics, fitters, repairers and maintenance workers of fixed and mobile machines (65.8%) and craftsmen for construction finishing (65.6%), metal and mineral processing (63.2%), installation of electrical equipment (62.5%). In addition to founders, welders, tinsmiths, coppersmiths and metal carpenters (61.0%).

You may also like

There is something rotten in Malta

Politics 2022, Comparison in Ivrea against Fdi: “They...

Council of Ministers: higher revenues of 6.2 billion,...

Chip bill follow-up: US announces 10-year ban on...

Treviso, on September 18th there is Walking for...

Cyber ​​Security Week Series Review ⑤ | Guarding...

Flowers for cooking, it is no longer a...

The 22nd China International Fair for Investment and...

Storm in Aquileia, the mosaics of the basilica...

Miraculous by Pope Luciani, Candela greets from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy