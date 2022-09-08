Listen to the audio version of the article

Engineers, computer scientists and skilled workers, then cooks, waiters and professionals in tourist services. These are the most disputed figures among companies, according to the Excelsior Information System Bulletin, produced by Unioncamere and Anpal. 524 thousand employment contracts are ready for September, of which 166 thousand are aimed at young people under 29. Yet companies complain of difficulties in 277 thousand hires: almost half of the general ones (43.3%) and about a third of those of young people (31 , 7%). In 27.8% of cases the candidates are not found, while in 11.9% the lack of “adequate preparation”.

Under 29, the most sought after are IT technical engineers

The increase in the costs of energy and raw materials weigh on the labor market, with 2,000 contracts scheduled less than in 2021, but some professions do not feel the crisis. Among the under 29s, the most sought after with high skills are IT and production technical engineers: 10,000 hires are scheduled for them in September. The contracts envisaged for construction and engineering also reflect the good performance of the sectors: 10,000 for skilled workers and plant and machinery operators in building maintenance, 9,000 for engineering and electromechanical activities and 7,000 for other related sectors.

31,000 in demand as cooks, waiters and tourist services

Despite the slowdown in the trade and services sector, 31 thousand young people are in demand as cooks, waiters and in tourist services and 14 thousand as clerks and in shops and wholesalers. However, the contracts offered remain mostly fixed-term (296 thousand, 51.4% of the total), more than double compared to 96 thousand for an indefinite period.

In the North East it is more difficult to find staff

The greatest difficulties in finding personnel are recorded in the North East (for 49% of the figures) and in the North West (43%). The South and the islands and 42.1% the Center are up to 39.3%. There are no engineers for engineering (in 64.1% of cases), for the production of goods and services (59.9%), nurses and other health workers (54.5%). But also mathematicians, computer scientists, chemists, physicists and natural science experts (53.3%) and engineers (46.5%).

Skilled workers sought

Skilled workers are sought (56.8%), operators of fixed and mobile plants, technical professions (47%), artisan mechanics, fitters, repairers and maintenance workers of fixed and mobile machines (65.8%) and craftsmen for construction finishing (65.6%), metal and mineral processing (63.2%), installation of electrical equipment (62.5%). In addition to founders, welders, tinsmiths, coppersmiths and metal carpenters (61.0%).