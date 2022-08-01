Home News Jobs, Istat: June employment up to 60.1%, a record since 1977
Jobs, Istat: June employment up to 60.1%, a record since 1977

In June. Istat announced, the number of employed persons has started to grow again, with unemployed and inactive people falling. Employment increased by 0.4% over the month, equal to + 86 thousand; the increase in employment depends on the growth of permanent employees; in June it exceeds 23 million again.

Pushed by employees

Compared to June 2021, the increase of over 400,000 employees is always determined by employees who, in June 2022, amounted to 18.1 million, the highest value since 1977, the first year of the historical series.

Record dal 1977

The employment rate rises to 60.1% (a record value since 1977). Comparing the second quarter of 2022 with the first, there is an increase in the level of employment equal to 0.4%, for a total of 90,000 more employed, which is associated with the decrease in job seekers (-3.8 %, -81 thousand units) and inactive (-0.5%, -61 thousand units).

