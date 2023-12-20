Home » Joe Biden said that dictator Maduro “so far” is fulfilling his commitment to hold democratic elections in Venezuela
News

President Joe Biden spoke about Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on Wednesday upon his arrival in Milwaukee, commenting that Maduro “continues forward” with his commitment to hold democratic elections in the country.

When asked about a possible prisoner exchange taking place on Wednesday, Biden did not provide information but did highlight Maduro’s commitment to free elections, stating, “It appears that Maduro, so far, is maintaining his commitment to free elections, although he has not yet done so. We have a long way to go, but he is doing well so far.”

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, also addressed the subject, expressing hope of being able to give “good news” about Americans detained in Venezuela.

Minutes after Biden’s arrival in Milwaukee, the White House issued a statement confirming the release of ten Americans detained in Venezuela, including six unjustly detained individuals. Among the released Americans were Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry, who were sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2020 for a failed armed incursion. Additionally, six Venezuelan trade unionists who were considered political prisoners were also released.

This marks the second release of political prisoners since the Maduro regime and the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) resumed political negotiations in October, with Washington playing an important role.

The Biden Administration announced in October the temporary lifting of some sanctions imposed on Venezuela after an agreement was reached for the holding of transparent and guaranteed elections in 2024.

The prisoner exchange agreement between the United States and Venezuela also involves the Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who is accused of being Maduro’s front man and is currently awaiting trial in the United States.

In its official statement, the White House acknowledged that it is not guaranteed that the Maduro regime “will fulfill its commitments,” and stated that the U.S. will continue to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate action if necessary.

Biden also warned Americans not to travel to Venezuela and stated, “Reuniting unjustly detained Americans with their loved ones has been a priority for my administration from day one. So is the return to the United States of fugitives from justice.”

The recent developments highlight the ongoing efforts by the U.S. and the international community to pressure the Maduro regime to guarantee free elections and address human rights concerns in Venezuela.

