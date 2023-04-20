Joe Biden’s message after meeting with Gustavo Petro

What did Biden and Petro talk about?

After a meeting of about two hours, the first meeting between Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his US counterpart Joe Biden ended, with whom the binational agenda was coordinated and several of Colombia’s proposals were put on the table. regarding environmental protection and energy transition.

As stated by President Petro at the end of the meeting, President Joe Biden would have been optimistic about the proposal to exchange public debt for protection of the Amazon rainforest. An issue that, as he explained, should be studied by the International Monetary Fund to analyze its feasibility.

“The United States government committed $500 million to the Revitalization Fund and there we talked about the possibility of exchanging debt for climate action around the world from IMF stand-by rights. The US government and even personally President Biden felt interpreted by the proposal (…) and they said they were very interested in take the proposal to the IMF and make it a reality”, Petro referred to the subject.

On the other hand, there was also talk of the construction of an ‘Alliance for Progress’ to make Latin America a great electricity transmission network that will turn the continent into a provider of clean energy and, above all, the support that the United States could provide for the consolidation of agrarian reform proposed by the National Government.

Venezuela, a central axis of the Petro-Biden meeting

During President Gustavo Petro’s conversation with the US government, the fate of Venezuela was a central issue because it is of great interest to reduce the political tensions that are registered there and move towards free and guaranteed elections, as well as the re-entry of the neighboring country to the Inter-American Human Rights System.

“A goal that in the end is for the people to decide freely, without sanctions, without pressure, their own social and political destiny,” said Petro on the subject.