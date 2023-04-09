Home News Joe Jonas.. Fan of Lionel Messi?
News

Joe Jonas.. Fan of Lionel Messi?

by admin
Joe Jonas.. Fan of Lionel Messi?

Is Joe Jonas a fan of Argentine soccer and Lionel Messi? In his most recent Tik Tok publication, the American singer generated hundreds of reactions from his fans for using a somewhat particular filter.

Read on: The dream trip that La Segura had to cancel due to her health.

In the clip, you can see how the interpreter of ‘Sucker’ uses a filter with a background image of Lionel Messi, star player of the Argentine National Team, kissing the world cup that his team won at the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Using a background song called ‘Es Verdad’ -from Daniel, you are killing me-, the vocalist positions his face in the place where the trophy is, simulating that the soccer player is giving him a kiss on the forehead.

The publication generated hundreds of reactions, especially from his Argentine fans, who were waiting for a possible tour of the Latin American country.

“My Latino people”, “Joe Jonas listening to Daniel, you are killing me. I die in peace”, “Does the Jonas come to Argentina?”, “Things I never imagined seeing”, were some of the comments.

See also  Covid, infections on the rise: it is the children who become infected the most

You may also like

Head of State Diplomacy丨Focus on the long-term and...

Vandalized the house of Doria in Cassano allo...

Seven Salvadorans who died during a fire in...

Captured for alleged sexual abuse in Neiva

He arrives dead in hospital, the hypothesis of...

Japan runs out of space to bury chickens...

Zelensky assures that Ukraine is closer to joining...

Taiwan’s Legislative President: McCarthy’s visit to Taiwan is...

Integration to Slovenian / Slovenia / Areas /...

Woman deceased and 8 injured by traffic accident...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy