Is Joe Jonas a fan of Argentine soccer and Lionel Messi? In his most recent Tik Tok publication, the American singer generated hundreds of reactions from his fans for using a somewhat particular filter.

In the clip, you can see how the interpreter of ‘Sucker’ uses a filter with a background image of Lionel Messi, star player of the Argentine National Team, kissing the world cup that his team won at the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Using a background song called ‘Es Verdad’ -from Daniel, you are killing me-, the vocalist positions his face in the place where the trophy is, simulating that the soccer player is giving him a kiss on the forehead.

The publication generated hundreds of reactions, especially from his Argentine fans, who were waiting for a possible tour of the Latin American country.

“My Latino people”, “Joe Jonas listening to Daniel, you are killing me. I die in peace”, “Does the Jonas come to Argentina?”, “Things I never imagined seeing”, were some of the comments.