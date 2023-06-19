Joe Rogan offers vaccinator $100,000 to discuss with Robert Kennedy

World‘s most successful podcaster Joe Rogan has offered vaccinator Peter Hotez $100,000 to discuss with vaccine critic and US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy on his show. Investors increased the offer to $625,000. Hotez has so far rejected a public discussion.

After the successful Joe Rogan show with Robert Kennedy (Freie Welt reported) shared the vaccination campaign advocate and pediatrician from Texas Dr. Peter Hotez an article on the left website Viceaccording to which the conversation was “an orgy of false vaccination information” and Rogan still praises the “ineffective corona drug Ivermectin”.

(The malaria drug ivermectin will since 2020 successfully as a corona treatment used primarily in India and Africa, but is still used in the West by pharma-related media such as T-Online defamed as a »horse dewormer«. Misleadingly, T-Online does not belong to Telekom, but to the advertising company Ströer Medien most of their advertising revenue obtained from pharmaceutical companies.)

Rogan Hotez then offered $100,000 to discuss with Kennedy live on his show: “Peter, if you claim that RFK Jr. is spreading ‘misinformation,’ I’m offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you willing to discuss with him on my show without any time limit«.

Kennedy immediately agreed to discuss with Hotez. “Peter, let’s finally have the respectful, sympathetic, informative debate the American people deserve.” Hotez offered Rogan a phone call, but has so far declined public debate.

Twitter boss Elon Musk also joined the discussion and accused Hotez of “being afraid of a public debate because he knows he’s wrong.” Silicon Valley startup investors Bill Ackman, Nicholas Mugalli, Jayme Knyx and Steve Kirsch increased the offer 625.000 $. Since Elon Musk has been campaigning for freedom of expression on Twitter, it has become increasingly popular in Silicon Valley to oppose “woke” censorship.

On Friday, Elon Musk performed at the VivaTech Messe in Paris along with several representatives of the World Economic Forum, who tried unsuccessfully to put him through the wringer. Orange CEO and WEF member Christel Heydemann pointed out that Twitter had withdrawn from the “voluntary” EU agreement on internet censorship and asked Musk if he planned to do anything about “misinformation” and “fake news”. Musk, to the audience’s applause, advocated freedom of speech as long as the law is respected.

The mainstream media and politicians were full of misinformation about the corona pandemic, such as the laboratory origin, inexpensive therapeutics such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, the number of deaths “from or with” corona and compulsory vaccination. Even today, Western reporting on topics such as climate and nuclear power, the Ukraine conflict or conservative parties and governments is obviously extremely one-sided. It was therefore not clear what Heydemann meant by “false information” and “fake news“.

