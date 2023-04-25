Jõesoo and Lepik won the Ridala jury night race

Argo Jõesoo and his wife Kaia Lepik were the fastest man in the 27th jury night race in Ridala.

On Sunday at 3:30 p.m., the start of the 27th Jury Night Run of Ridala was given in front of the Bank’s sports building. The 4-kilometer course ended with the finish at the old Parila schoolhouse. 156 participants, 75 of them men and 81 women, completed the course organized by the Ridala sports club.

The men’s race was won by Argo Jõesoo, who competed in the 22-39 age group, his winning time was 12:51. The second was Lauri Luik with a time of 13:20 and the third was Tauno Riibak with a time of 13:52.

Among the women, the fastest was Kaia Lepik with a time of 14:57, she competed in the N35+ age group. Second was Loore Erit with a time of 18:45 and third was Karina Kungla with 19:10.

The overall male and female winners were awarded with a trophy, medal and diplomas. The top three in each age group received a medal and a diploma.

The results of the 27th jury night race in Ridala

Up to 8 years old

Girls: 1. Anete Raudsep 2. Mia Kaustel 3. Sofia Kaustel

Boys: 1. Henry Kariler 2. Patrik Kivimäe 3. Markus Raamat.

9–10 a

Girls: 1. Hanna Mari Erit 2. Hanna Haitjema 3. Johanna Eilpuu

Boys: 1. Karl-Markus Kärp 2. Berti Andri Soomlais 3. Rait Hansman.

11–12 a

Girls: 1. Loore Erit 2. Eliise Mari Toomemägi 3. Isabelle Kajak

Boys: 1. Henry Kurnim 2. Hendrik Haitjema 3. Jasper Niilo

13–14 a

Girls: 1. Kertu Kärp 2. Kertu Kesküla 3. Johanna Reppo

Boys: 1. Sten Martin Viidemaa 2. Marten Jõeleht 3. Darion Pukk

15–16 a

Girls: 1. Mia Eliisa Maripuu 2. Janeli Eilpuu 3. Kai Kurisman

Boys: 1. Henri Olav Serman 2. Grigori Morozov 3. Mattias Priinits

17–21 a

Girls: 1. Anna-Kristiina Kokvel 2. Reelika Pärna

Boys: 1. Targo Kokvel 2. Roomet Pärna 3. Adrian Siil

Women 22-34

Karina Kungla 2. Mairit Tülp 3. Kelly-Tonili Hiiemäe

Men 22–39 years old

Argo Jõesoo 2. Risto Tismus 3. Urmet Pärna

Women 35+

Kaia Lepik 2. Kadri Raadla 3. Dina Timofejeva

Men 40+