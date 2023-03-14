Prominent visitor to the bicycle manufacturer “My Esel” in Traun: Joey Kelly personally visited the production facility to follow the production of a wooden bicycle step by step. Of course, there was a good reason for the visit: Kelly is a brand ambassador for the wheel manufacturer.

Like “My Esel”, Kelly’s projects stand for performance, down-to-earthness and credibility. The strong connection to nature is also connecting. Kelly would think very sustainably. “We have a similar philosophy and are pleased that he is helping us to become more visible,” say the company’s two founders, Christoph Fraundorfer and Heinz Mayrhofer.

As a brand ambassador, it goes without saying that Kelly can rely on a “donkey” from Traun for all of his adventures. This was the case most recently with his “Panamericana” project. Joey traveled with his family from Inuvik in northwestern Canada to Tierra del Fuego in a mobile home with no money for food and gas. With his “My Esel Cross Comfort” he had a trekking bike from Traun with him.

“We noticed right from the first meeting that we were on the same wavelength. The excitement was there from the start. About the product, the philosophy behind it, the sustainability. And the bikes just look extremely chic,” said 50-year-old Kelly on his first visit to Traun and gave roses to those who came up with the ideas. “It’s such a dynamic young team that’s just bursting with ideas and that’s just spurring on.”

