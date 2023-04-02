Advertisement

Johannes Sellin will stay with HC Erlangen 01.04.2023 17:37:01 Developing handball players is the main goal of HC Erlangen. On the one hand, Johannes Sellin will stay with the Franks and will train the U23s from the summer, support the HCE office and keep an eye out for further talent. In addition, Tobias Wannenmacher will now focus even more intensively on the organization of the Handball Club Erlangen eV with its 30 teams and especially on the development of the B-Juniors Breaking News News overview: Erlangen