This Saturday there was a complicated situation that involved the popular music singer, John Alex Brown, who was going for a presentation in Paipa, Boyacá, through his private plane, but suffered an accident on the way, which the interpreter quickly communicated through his social networks.

Through stories on his Instagram, the popular music singer managed to show that he was in a great way and left details of what happened, where he commented that he had “a very scary scare”, when he was still sitting in the aircraft, which is seen to be sunk in a pasture.

“Family, what a scare, son of a mother, that’s why you have to enjoy every day, your children, your family…” Castaño commented, at the time the events occurred. He also revealed that the plane was coming from Pereira to Paipa, to perform a presentation this Saturday.

After showing the situation he experienced and after being treated by the authorities, the singer decided to tell everything that happened in said incident, from which he, fortunately for himself, his fans and his family, emerged unharmed.

“Well, I’ll report to you here. We had an accident now, in the plane that we were on the way to Paipa, which dropped the landing gear on the right side, it was a very scary scare but we are all fine “Castaño said, with a good face, after that very complicated episode.

The message that John Alex Castaño gave, after his accident



For the Colombian singer, it was not enough to talk about what happened, he also decided to reflect on what happened on Saturday morning, when he was going to Boyacá for one of his presentations.

“The most important thing is that this lands one more every day in life. Whatever it is God first, family first and I thank God for this scare because despite the fact that I have been fighting with a disease for almost three yearsimproving a lot, well, see, from one moment to the next something like this happens and we don’t continue here anymore, ”said the popular music singer.