Istmineño Jhon Córdoba Copete scored a goal and was a figure of his Krasnodar team in the match against Torpedo in the Russian League, which ended 2-2.

In a counterattack from Krasnodar, midfielder Eduard Spertsyan managed to get away at speed and saw the accompaniment of Córdoba, who leaked the ball and the Colombian managed to score in front of goalkeeper Alexander Dovbnya and it was 2-1 for his team

Despite the Colombian’s score, Torpedo managed to tie the game on minute 78 thanks to Igor Lebedenko’s definition for the final 2-2.

With this goal against Torpedo, Jhon Córdoba accumulates a total of 6 annotations on his account in 13 games played in the Russian League and joins Néstor Lorenzo’s list of options for possible calls to the Colombian National Team, because he is one of the forwards abroad that is maintained with more continuity.

