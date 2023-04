The company did not provide any further information about technical data. Agrarheute asked John Deere. The tractor will really only be battery operated and will be in the class up to 100 hp, said a spokesman. It will also be a vehicle that can be operated autonomously. The main focus will be on special crops. Presumably, John Deere is bringing a narrow-track tractor onto the market that is similar to the already marketable Fendt 100E Vario.