John Deere trainees beautify the Maerckerstraße playground

The playground in the residential area on Maerckerstraße in Zweibrücker is getting on in years, but with its old play equipment in the shade of the large trees it certainly has its charm. “This is our retro playground, which we will keep as such and soon want to add two more, older playground equipment,” said Frank Dauber from the environmental and service company Zweibrücken (UBZ). Together with members of the John Deere “Social Engagement Community” team and 21 trainees from the John Deere training workshop, the five pieces of play equipment were repainted on Friday.