The American alleged femicide of Valentina Trespalacios, did not accept the charges against him during this prosecution hearing despite the evidence. “I am aware of my decision and I do not accept the charges,” Poulos said before a guarantee control judge. As such, the foreigner was formally linked to the process that will be investigated as aggravated femicide and concealment of probative material.

Given the request of the lawyer for the victims and the Attorney General’s Office, the hearing was suspended given its extension, this, given the complexities in the translation and other details that the case infers. Given the exhaustion due to the long hours, the judge indicated that the hearing of the insurance measure, in which it will be decided whether Poulos faces the process in prison or freedom, will take place next Tuesday, January 31, with punctual attendance from 9:00 a.m.: 00 a.m.

Valentina Trespalacios: Chats would reveal the anger of John Poulos

This Friday, January 27, the hearing is taking place against John Poulosthe late DJ’s boyfriend Valentina Trespalacios and the main suspect in his death. During this day, WhatsApp chats were revealed that would show that the man argued with his partner due to a jealous attack moments before the murder.

It should be remembered that after learning of the murder of the young woman, the authorities began the relevant investigations, from which it was learned that her partner would be the last person to share with her, according to the latest publications by Valentina Trespalacios on her social networks.

Recently, the Investigative Unit of the newspaper El Tiempo confirmed that John Poulos, boyfriend of the murdered DJ, left Colombia. John Poulos, 35, evaded all communication with family and deleted several profiles from their social networks after finding the lifeless body of Trespalacios.

Subsequently, the foreign partner of Valentina Trespalacios and the main suspect in her murder, was captured on the night of this Tuesday, January 24 in Panama. The operation was carried out after the Colombian Police, through Interpol, directly requested the search and arrest of the US citizen..

According to the investigation carried out by the authorities and known by various media. john poulos traveled to the Central American country on January 22the same day that Valentina was found lifeless in a garbage container to the west of Bogotá.

As time goes by, more and more evidence is revealed that would incriminate the defendant in the crime. For example, Semana magazine recently released exclusively some security videos that would show that the American He removed the body of the DJ from an apartment in the north of Bogotá.