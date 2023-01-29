The American accused of murdering the 23-year-old told a worker from the car rental company why he was coming to Colombia.

The case of Valentina Trespalacios, electronic music DJ whose body was found on January 22 in a garbage container in the town of Fontibón, has raised endless reactions and details of what happened continue to be known.

One of the hypotheses of the case is that the American had his macabre plan in mind and executed it as soon as he had the opportunity. The testimony of Manuel Montoya, an executive of the Massy Motors car rental firm (where the man rented a Volkswagen Voyage for three days) would show that this was the case.

According to what the worker told El Tiempo, Poulos arrived at the establishment on Friday, January 20, one day after his arrival in Colombia, to pick up the vehicle that he later used to transport the body of Trespalacios to a garbage container.

Montoya recounted that in the brief conversation he had with the American, he told him that, somehow, he had come to unmask the DJ because he mistrusted her. Apparently, due to the alleged relationship that Trespalacios had with another man.

“The conversation begins with Mr. Poulos in which he mentions that he is coming to see his girlfriend and makes the comment that he feels that she is using him, since she seems very pretty to him. And he proceeds to show me a photo of Valentina,” the employee noted.

The Massy Motors worker provided other relevant information in the framework of the investigation against the American: “The man arrives at 3:30 p.m. [del domingo] for the early return of the vehicle. I see him a little agitated and with enough eagerness. I notice a scratch on the left side of the rear bumper that I had to collect from him and then I took him to the airport.”

Apparently, the scratch that the man noticed occurred when Poulos uploaded the suitcase with the body of DJ Trespalacios to the trunk, to then abandon it and flee to Panama, a country that arrested him and returned him to Colombia to answer for the case.