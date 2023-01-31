Home News John Poulos’ lawyer resigns due to threats
The lawyer Martín Riascos, defender of the alleged murderer of the Colombian DJ, Valentina Trespalacios, resigned at the hearing, assuring that he has received threats against him and that “there is a mafia behind it.”

Riascos asked the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate that case. “My life prevails,” the lawyer said before the judge.

This hearing would be decisive, since after the indictment of murder charges against the 23-year-old, to which the American pleaded guilty, the judge would make the decision as to whether or not he is guilty of the facts he is accused of.

It should be noted that the Attorney General’s Office has several hours of video that would prove how John Poulos committed the murder of the young woman, with whom he lived and had rented an apartment, and later dumped her body in a garbage container in a suitcase.

Juan Manuel Falla will be the new representative of the American, who is waiting to receive the case formally.

Developing…

