On March 23, 2023, the Attorney General’s Office filed the indictment against John Nelson Poulos, as the alleged perpetrator of the femicide of DJ Valentina Trespalacios. The next trial, the prosecution body will request a sentence of more than 35 years in prison against the American.

The trial will be held on April 17, for the crime of aggravated femicide in competition with the concealment of evidence. For these crimes, the Prosecutor’s Office will present the indictment against Poulos before a judge, 50 pieces of evidence that would link the man to the murder.

In this way, the accusing body would give him a sentence of 50 years in prison, in which they would be supported by the probative material found in the apartment where the couple stayed and the videos from security cameras that documented each of the movements. by John Paulos.

It is worth mentioning that, on Friday, February 3, the American was sent to La Picota prison in Bogotá, by order of the guarantee control judge who is handling the process, who considered that Poulos could be a danger to the victims and to society, for which reason it is maintained with an intramural measure in the penitentiary center.

The murder of DJ Valentina Trespalacios, whose lifeless body was found by a street inhabitant at dawn on January 23 inside a discarded suitcase in a garbage container located in the Versalles neighborhood, in the town of Fontibón.

What the Prosecutor’s Office found in the apartment that John Poulos rented in Bogotá

The accusing body recorded all the movements of Valentina and Poulos in the Kappadocia residential complex, located in the north of Bogotá. The evidence indicates that the US citizen rented apartment 802, where the crime occurred, for only four days. The foregoing, despite the fact that Poulos would have told Valentina that this was the place he had chosen to live with her permanently in Colombia.

On the afternoon of Sunday, January 22, Poulos contacted the person who had rented the apartment and carried out the entire process to deliver it. In this regard, the Prosecutor’s Office pointed out that Poulos paid 700 dollars in advance for the rent of the apartment, which serves as proof for the prosecutor that Poulos had planned to murder Valentina since she arrived in Colombia.

He did the same with the vehicle he rented to move around the city and left at the El Dorado airport. In this place, the person who checked that everything was in order with the car noticed that Poulos had a scratch on his face, near his left cheekbone.

Poulos never mentioned anything new to the products he had rented in his statement. Despite this, the Prosecutor’s Office compiled various testimonies from people who had contact with him, including the driver of the vehicle assigned to Uber that picked him up in El Dorado on Thursday, January 19, and the person in charge of cleaning the apartment that was in Apartment 802 on the morning of Saturday, January 21.

It should be remembered that one of the first tests that was made public involves the Uber driver who took Poulos to the apartment, as he would have shown him a photo of “his girlfriend” and then told him that he felt that she was “using” him. .

Once the crime of the young DJ was learned, a group of investigators from the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Dijin of the National Police went to the apartment to collect evidence. Among the physical evidence collected was a roll of black tape that, presumably, would have been used by Poulos in his attempt to tie up Valentina’s lifeless body and put it inside the blue suitcase.

A thorough inspection of the mattress located in the main room and the furniture in the living room and dining room was also carried out to collect biological samples, and different techniques were applied to collect traces that were on the wooden doors, the floor and the drains of the bathrooms.

In this regard, the Prosecutor’s Office has indications that Poulos murdered Valentina after having sexual relations in said room. During the hearing to impute charges, the delegate of the investigative body assured that Poulos hit her repeatedly and then hanged her. with Infobae

