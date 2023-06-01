John Wick 4, the film was designed to be the definitive farewell to the character of Keanu Reeves

Although the fifth installment of the saga has been confirmed, John Wick 4 has always been planned as the final film in the story of the character of Keanu Reeves.

When it was announced, John Wick 4 should have been the final chapter of the action saga with the protagonist Keanu Reevesat least judging by the intentions of its director, Chad Stahelski. Still, a John Wick 5 is currently in development, albeit still in its infancy, thus pushing the farewell to the character of the same name further away.

John Wick 4, for Chad Stahelski the film was designed as a farewell

Interviewed by ScreenRant, Stahelski revealed that his intention, as well as that of Reeveswas to say goodbye to John Wick with the fourth chapter of the action saga that sees the actor of the Matrix in the guise of a lethal assassin:

“Keanu agreed with me: we hadn’t done our best [dopo il terzo film], we hadn’t said goodbye to John Wick properly, and we were very sorry. We could have done better, so we thought, ‘There’s only one way: make a fourth film. In the history of cinema you are lucky to be able to work on a trilogy, coming up with a quadrilogy is not that common. So we said, ‘Okay, with this film we have to say goodbye to him, but how do we do it in the best way? We have to give him redemption, make him one of the good guys. There must be friends of his and we must come full circle.”

In the fourth chapter, John Wick must contend with the assassins of the High Table organization, while a new enemy, the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgard) steps forward to destroy it. The initial intent of a trilogy on the assassin was then reversed with this fourth chapter, the most demanding from a physical point of view for its protagonist: the training for the various fights featured in the film required entire weeks of training and led to 14 action scenes in the film. In addition to the fifth chapter, currently in developmentthe saga will be enriched with a spin-off, Ballerinawritten by Shay Hatten and starring Ana de Armas in the role of the protagonist.