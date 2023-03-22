Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he did not lie to the House of Commons about parties that broke the rules of the COVID-19 lockdown.

This came in a council hearing today, Wednesday, as Johnson struggles to preserve his political future.

The House of Commons Privileges Committee is investigating whether Johnson, who was ousted as prime minister in September, deliberately or recklessly misled Parliament in a series of party statements.

If the committee concludes that Johnson intentionally misleads, he could be suspended. Any suspension of more than ten days could lead to his impeachment and an election in his constituency for his parliamentary seat.

The former leader, who contemplated an audacious bid for a second term as prime minister last year, defended himself at the hearing, saying his comments to the House of Commons were made in good faith.

“I am here to tell you… I have not lied to the House of Commons,” said Johnson, who accused the committee of bias.

When I made those statements. I made it in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew at the time and believed.”

The commission published 110 pages of evidence earlier on Wednesday showing that some government officials said Johnson knew the parties were going on despite his denials.

Harriet Harman, chair of the committee, said: “Misleading the House of Commons may seem like a technical problem, but it is an issue of great importance.”

The alleged Partygate scandal contributed to Johnson’s eventual downfall after months of reports that he and other senior government figures were involved in drinking parties at the Prime Minister’s residence in Downing Street during 2020 and 2021 when Britons were forced to stay in their homes during lockdown.