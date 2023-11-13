Johnson Faces First Big Test: Winning Republican Support for Federal Spending

House Speaker Johnson’s Task to Gain Support for Federal Spending Measures Fails to Impress Key Republicans

This weekend, House Speaker Johnson announced a new type of ‘continuity resolution’ to secure the government’s funding until January 19 and February 2, providing temporary relief. However, Johnson’s plan was met with criticism from Republican lawmakers who found the approach unappealing.

Despite the urgency of budget projects, which requires immediate attention from legislators, the “continuity resolution” proposed by Johnson has faced backlash. Critics say that the plan excludes sought-after budget cuts and does not fully address the demands of their party.

Texas Republican Chip Roy was among the first to voice his opposition, stating, “Fund (Nancy) Pelosi’s spending levels and policies for 75 days, (in exchange for) future promises.” Several other influential Republicans such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Warren Davidson also publicly rejected the measure, citing insufficient backing for their party’s interests, while emphasizing their intention to vote against it.

The plan presents a struggle for Johnson in the Lower House, as he needs to first secure a rule to establish parameters for a debate, making it imperative to gain Republican support. In a bid to pass the bill, Johnson might have to resort to alternative mechanisms to achieve the required majority, potentially facing possible resistance from his own party members.

Previously, Johnson’s predecessor, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, faced a similar predicament and failed to garner enough Republican votes. This led to him seeking Democratic support for temporary legislation, which ultimately led to his removal from office.

Reactions from the White House and Democratic leaders reflect frustration and a call for bipartisan collaboration to avoid a government shutdown. The White House labeled Johnson’s proposal a “recipe for more Republican chaos and more closures,” while President Joe Biden urged Congress to “get to work” and stressed the necessity of keeping the government operational.

The looming deadline on November 17 causes concern, as failure to reach a resolution would leave 1.5 million public employees without pay, national parks shuttered, and industries such as air transportation affected. These represent the broad-reaching implications of a government shutdown.

As the country faces the prospect of a shutdown, Washington is bracing for yet another heated deadline battle. For Johnson, navigating the challenging circumstances and balancing the demands of influential Republican blocs becomes an arduous task.

The fate of Johnson’s proposal is anticipated to be decided in a vote scheduled for this Tuesday in the chamber. The outcome will determine the government’s future funding arrangements and the potential impact on millions of employees and citizens nationwide.

