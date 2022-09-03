Guangming Daily reporter Li Jianbin

On the banks of the Fen River, the splendid Taiyuan has once again attracted the attention of the world‘s energy sector. From September 1st to 3rd, the 2022 Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum (hereinafter referred to as “Taiyuan Forum”) was held in Taiyuan, Shanxi. More than 300 senior officials from relevant United Nations agencies and international organizations, some foreign envoys in China and senior officials of sister provinces and states, academicians and experts, relevant business associations, and leaders of leading companies in the energy field focus on “energy, dual carbon, and development” The theme is to discuss the future path of green and sustainable development in the global energy field.

On September 1, visitors learned about the exhibits at the 2022 China (Taiyuan) International Energy Industry Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Chenguang

Exploring the path of green and low-carbon development

Hydrogen energy, sodium batteries, smart mines, energy internet… In recent years, Shanxi has continued to deepen reforms in energy system, technology, supply, and consumption, accelerated breakthroughs in cutting-edge energy technologies, and continued to expand application scenarios. Taiyuan Forum has played a huge role.

Taking the forum as a medium, we will join hands with the world to share the new opportunities of the energy revolution. Since its establishment in 2016, Taiyuan Forum has been successfully held for 5 sessions. As a national, international and professional forum, its influence has been continuously improved. In this process, Shanxi and the world have witnessed and participated in the in-depth adjustment of the global energy pattern, the continuous breakthrough of energy technology, and the accelerated evolution of the energy structure.

This Taiyuan Forum is co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the Ministry of Commerce, the National Energy Administration and the Shanxi Provincial People’s Government, focusing on green and low-carbon energy development issues and exchanging advanced ideas , show the latest achievements, deepen pragmatic cooperation, and contribute wisdom and strength to building a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient modern energy system.

At the summit forum, more than 10 guests presented a wonderful feast of ideas through live speeches and video speeches. The United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Navid Hanif delivered a video speech, full of confidence in the joint efforts of all countries to achieve the “dual carbon” goal, and expressed the hope and vision that he is willing to work with China and Shanxi to jointly promote low-carbon energy development.

“As the largest developing country, China will complete the world‘s largest reduction in carbon emission intensity and move from peak carbon emission to carbon neutrality in the shortest time in history. This will not be achieved easily and requires hard work.” China Climate Xie Zhenhua, the special envoy for change affairs, said that Shanxi is currently seizing strategic opportunities to speed up the adjustment of industrial structure and energy structure, and promote the high-end, clean and green transformation of traditional advantageous industries, and make solid progress in the direction of comprehensive green and low-carbon transformation.

“Shanxi should have the strategic confidence and determination of a major energy province, adjust measures to local conditions, highlight the characteristics of regional sustainable development, calculate the benefit account and effect account of input and output, and make planning and decision-making to build Shanxi into a ‘clean coal base’ and ”clean coal base’. Coal utilization innovation base’.” Xie Kechang, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, is an expert in coal chemical industry. He believes that in order to achieve clean, efficient and sustainable development and utilization of China‘s coal, it is necessary to continue to tackle advanced coal-burning technology and accelerate the core innovation of coal chemical industry.

Looking back at the past, Shanxi’s coal output reached 1.193 billion tons last year, and the province’s energy consumption per unit of GDP fell by 5.4% year-on-year, exceeding the annual target of a 3.1% reduction. Looking forward to the future, Shanxi is actively developing and utilizing hydrogen energy, methanol, geothermal energy, and pumped hydro energy. A clean energy system with an optimized combination of traditional energy and new energy, and a diversified supply of intensive and efficient utilization is being formed. At the same time, Shanxi’s energy consumption, supply, technology, and institutional revolutions have been comprehensively advanced. The proportion of advanced coal production capacity has reached 79.4%, all active coal power units have achieved ultra-low emissions, and the total installed capacity of wind power and photovoltaics has reached 22.177 million and 15.468 million kilowatts. , the energy province is taking a new step of high-quality development.

Shaping the “Double Carbon” Shanxi Model

“Water can really be electrolyzed to produce hydrogen, which can be used not only in household cars, but also in the industrial field.” ) The International Energy Industry Expo opened, more than 160 domestic and foreign companies gathered together, and words such as green, energy saving, carbon reduction, and new energy can be seen everywhere. In the new energy exhibition area, China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd.’s “hydrogen production by electrolysis of water” device amazed the visitors.

“Green hydrogen is the development direction of the hydrogen energy industry, and ‘hydrogen production by alkaline water electrolysis’ is regarded as the production method of ‘green hydrogen’ with the most promising large-scale commercial application.” said Wang Pengjie, director of the Hydrogen Energy Department of Huaneng Qingneng Institute. The alkaline hydrogen-producing water electrolyzer led by them with the largest single-cell capacity in the world can produce 1,300 standard cubic meters of hydrogen per hour. Hydrogen water electrolyzer. Many key indicators of this equipment are leading at home and abroad, and the offline of the equipment indicates that my country has successfully mastered the key technologies of high-performance large-scale electrolytic hydrogen production equipment.

Carbon dioxide capture, storage and utilization technology is currently an international hot spot and difficulty. The Shanxi Institute of Clean Energy of Tsinghua University overcame this difficulty and developed a carbon dioxide geological storage and utilization technology; the new generation of N-type photovoltaic cell projects with the most advanced domestic technology, transforming The efficiency is as high as 24.5%, and it is also the largest N-type photovoltaic cell production base for single workshops in the world; the annual output of 12GW high-efficiency mono-crystalline silicon ingots and silicon wafers is a domestic technology-leading high-efficiency mono-crystalline silicon ingot and silicon wafer production and processing projects… …13 companies from the Shanxi Transformation and Comprehensive Reform Demonstration Zone participated in a group, and the new energy, new technologies and new products on display were refreshing.

In recent years, the Shanxi Comprehensive Reform Demonstration Zone has planned its layout around the two major tracks of 100 billion photovoltaic and 10 billion energy storage, striving to form a “technical highland”, “cost depression” and “development treasure land” for the new energy industry. In terms of 100 billion-level photovoltaics, adhere to the layout of the whole industry chain, and create a 100-billion-level photovoltaic industry chain cluster that integrates “silicon material – pulling rod – slice – battery – module – application”. In terms of tens of billions of energy storage, it will take 2 to 3 years to build a tens of billions of energy storage industry agglomeration bases. At present, it has implemented new materials for lithium battery separators, Zhongke Haisodium Na-ion batteries, and Fuji new materials for silicon oxide anodes. Material production, etc.

This year’s Energy Expo focuses on the national strategy of “dual carbon”, and displays it in the form of a combination of online and offline. The offline exhibition area covers an area of ​​30,000 square meters and is divided into 10 exhibition areas including comprehensive image of Shanxi Province, green finance, international energy, new energy, electricity, new energy vehicles, provinces and cities, energy conservation and carbon reduction, 5G+ energy, and energy storage. The online exhibition hall has built 7 characteristic online virtual exhibition spaces including electricity, energy saving and carbon reduction exhibition area, energy storage exhibition area, 5G+ energy, new energy, etc.

“Now, the Energy Expo has become an important carrier for Shanxi’s investment promotion work, and an important platform for Shanxi to realize the energy revolution.” Yang Chunquan, director of the Shanxi Provincial Investment Promotion Bureau, said at the exhibition site. The Shanxi model of “Double Carbon” enhances the inherent vitality and international influence of the Energy Expo.

“Guangming Daily” (September 4, 2022 03 edition)

