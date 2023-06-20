Join the Inti Raymi celebration in Ambato – Diario La Hora

Culture. Music and dance to celebrate this festivity.

The festival of the sun and the harvest, Inti Raymi, takes over the Las Flores park and the Lalama theater in Ambato where people of all ages can attend for free.

This celebration will take place over two days, with activities that invite you to remember the cultural heritage of your ancestors.

Today,Tuesday, June 20, 2023, an academic day will be held in the Lalama theater from 11:0

Alberto Guapizaca, Ariruma Kowi and Hipólito Peralta will participate in this activity as speakers.

While, on Wednesday the 21st, the Inti Raymi 2023 Intercultural Festival will take place in Las Flores park, starting at 10:00. In this event you can see dances and folk music.

This activity is organized by the Municipality of Ambato in coordination with other public institutions in order to commemorate the splendor of the sun, the richness of traditions and the vitality of spirituality.

This cultural event takes place every year, from June 17 to 23 in Ecuadorian territory. (VAB)

