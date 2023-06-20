Home » Join the Inti Raymi celebration in Ambato – Diario La Hora
News

Join the Inti Raymi celebration in Ambato – Diario La Hora

by admin
Join the Inti Raymi celebration in Ambato – Diario La Hora

Culture. Music and dance to celebrate this festivity.

The festival of the sun and the harvest, Inti Raymi, takes over the Las Flores park and the Lalama theater in Ambato where people of all ages can attend for free.

This celebration will take place over two days, with activities that invite you to remember the cultural heritage of your ancestors.

Today,Tuesday, June 20, 2023, an academic day will be held in the Lalama theater from 11:0

Alberto Guapizaca, Ariruma Kowi and Hipólito Peralta will participate in this activity as speakers.

While, on Wednesday the 21st, the Inti Raymi 2023 Intercultural Festival will take place in Las Flores park, starting at 10:00. In this event you can see dances and folk music.

This activity is organized by the Municipality of Ambato in coordination with other public institutions in order to commemorate the splendor of the sun, the richness of traditions and the vitality of spirituality.

This cultural event takes place every year, from June 17 to 23 in Ecuadorian territory. (VAB)

See also  The new wave of Covid has started. Again flop for vaccines, yellow on the new squeeze

You may also like

They report ashes from Ruiz on Manizales and...

Young burglars in Haaggasse

APEC Shuanghua Collaboration guest said｜Li Huidi: I hope...

Important commercial movement in microcentro esteño was registered...

Edict 2nd. notice Paula Élida García Mosquera

Alphabet: what’s next?

CRIMINALS ASSAULT A HOUSE AND TAKE GS. 30...

Attorney General enacts directive protecting press freedom

Anything but grey: “Linz is underestimated”

Science and technology create a highland. In 2035,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy