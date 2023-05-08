Joining hands with the 16th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Canal to Chase Dreams 2023 Discover Changzhou·City Orientation Challenge to start a journey of city exploration

18
On the morning of May 7, 2023 found that Changzhou·City Orienteering Challenge, as the starting event of the 16th Municipal Games, fired a shot at the Olympic Sports Center. More than 8,000 contestants from all over the city took this as a starting point to jointly start a journey of urban exploration.
After the opening ceremony of the Municipal Games, the contestants set off from the Olympic Sports Center in batches in an orderly manner, and went to various points in the city through green travel methods such as subway, bus, and walking. In Qingguo Lane, which is known as “the first alley of celebrities in the south of the Yangtze River”, the contestants used the camera to freeze the memory of the old city; In the Hongmei Pavilion in the park, many contestants enjoyed the ancient pot-throwing game; on the banks of the Nanshi River, the contestants played a familiar melody, chasing the red memories of the heroic years… After several hours of exploration and discovery, everyone Return to the Olympic Sports Center, receive exquisite souvenirs after the race, and participate in the wonderful carnival activities, and take photos and check in as souvenirs.
It was discovered that Changzhou City Orientation Challenge is a national fitness brand event focused on by Changzhou City, and it has been successfully held for 6 sessions so far. The theme of this year’s competition is “Hand in hand with the 16th National Games of the People’s Republic of China and the canal to pursue dreams”. The sponsors include the Municipal Canal Office, the Municipal Sports Bureau, the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Organ Working Committee, Changzhou Daily, the Municipal Culture, Radio and Tourism Bureau, and the Municipal Health and Health Commission , Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, Municipal Federation of Trade Unions, Municipal Association for Science and Technology, Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce. The organizing committee carefully planned nearly 80 event spots and compiled 16 routes, including red themed spots such as Changzhou Sanjie Memorial Hall and Canal No. 5 Party Building Theme Pavilion, as well as interesting themed spots such as go-karts, bowling, and trampolines. At the same time, the event also designed a batch of marking tasks with both cultural appeal and fun.
By completing the interesting tasks of marking with special features, the contestants felt the profound cultural heritage of the Changzhou Grand Canal, and experienced the long history and high-spirited new style of the city of Changzhou. The competition allows people to feel the warmth and strength of the team while experiencing the challenge of “culture + sports“, and inspires everyone’s spiritual motivation to strive for Changzhou’s sprint to become a trillion-dollar city.
