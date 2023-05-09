Joint blitz to clear out the abandoned villa, the helicopter and the anti-drug dogs are in action [notiziediprato.it]

09.05.2023 h 09:14 comments

Joint blitz to clear out the abandoned villa, the helicopter and the anti-drug dogs are in action

The operation was launched this morning in Porta Leone and involved the carabinieri, policemen and agents of the Municipality. About fifteen people were found inside the building, which has long been the focus of residents’ protests

An operation is underway to clear out an abandoned villa in Porta Leone, which has long since become a refuge for exiles and drug addicts. The blitz was triggered this morning May 9 at first light and involved an inter-force unit made up of carabinieri, agents of the police station and those of the municipal police. Coordinating the intervention from above is a helicopter that is flying over the area. The villa had long been at the center of protests by residents of the area due to the problems created by the people who were occupying it illegally. About fifteen people were found inside, who will be identified. The anti-drug canine units are also in action to check for the possible presence of drugs. updating

Associated local editions: Prato