Home » Joint Operation Intercepts Boat Carrying 190 Haitian Migrants near Turks and Caicos Islands
News

Joint Operation Intercepts Boat Carrying 190 Haitian Migrants near Turks and Caicos Islands

by admin
Joint Operation Intercepts Boat Carrying 190 Haitian Migrants near Turks and Caicos Islands

Title: Joint Operation Intercepts Boat Carrying 190 Haitian Migrants in Turks and Caicos Islands

Date: [Insert Date]

In a joint operation conducted by the Turks and Caicos Islands Police (RTCIPF) and the patrol boat of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, a boat carrying 190 Haitian migrants was intercepted off the coasts of Turcocaica early on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the 40-foot (12.1-meter) wooden boat contained 141 men, including a minor, and 49 women. They were detained and handed over to Turks and Caicos immigration officials for processing.

Police Officer Trevor Botting highlighted that the Northern Caribbean Region has been witnessing a surge in the number of migrant boats attempting to illegally access the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas. He mentioned that, so far in 2023, the RTCIPF has intercepted 21 vessels, detaining over 2,600 migrants. These numbers have already surpassed previous years’ totals, and it is only the first half of the year.

Expressing gratitude, Botting commended the crew of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force vessel RMBS LL Smith for their diligence and professionalism in enforcing and intercepting irregular migrants. He also acknowledged the continued collaboration between the governments of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands, emphasizing their commitment to protecting territorial waters and borders.

Furthermore, Botting stressed that all agencies in the Turks and Caicos Islands are dedicated to addressing the current threats posed by irregular migration.

This operation was conducted as part of the “Shiprider” agreement signed between the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2022, which accentuates the ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

Underlining the shared objectives, Botting stated, “Together, we are stronger in the defense of our countries.”

See also  Orbán: "Let's not mix with other races." Thus the ally of Salvini and Meloni evokes the theory of the great substitution

To combat irregular migration, the US Department of Homeland Security has stationed agents temporarily in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

In his recent New Year’s message, Prime Minister Washington Misick expressed the government’s determination to reduce immigration in 2023.

The Turks and Caicos archipelago has become a destination of choice for numerous Haitians seeking a better life, owing to its proximity to the US and its relatively higher standard of living.

As the authorities continue to monitor and address irregular migration, efforts are being made to ensure the safety and well-being of both migrants and the local community.

You may also like

Alan Bartuš stars with his father and the...

Clandestine small store dismantled in Ciudad Bolívar

Bezzecchi, great victory in the Tissot Sprint in...

Verstappen risked 25 points to gain one more....

Elections 2023: How to register the identity card...

The Medium on Nintendo Switch in cloud version,...

Diversity took to the streets of Pereira

“Numerical grades in primary school”, goodbye to judgements....

Shooting in Baltimore USA leaves two dead and...

“Pilots don’t die, they just fly higher”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy