Joint Operation Intercepts Boat Carrying 190 Haitian Migrants near Turks and Caicos Islands

Title: Joint Operation Intercepts Boat Carrying 190 Haitian Migrants in Turks and Caicos Islands

In a joint operation conducted by the Turks and Caicos Islands Police (RTCIPF) and the patrol boat of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, a boat carrying 190 Haitian migrants was intercepted off the coasts of Turcocaica early on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the 40-foot (12.1-meter) wooden boat contained 141 men, including a minor, and 49 women. They were detained and handed over to Turks and Caicos immigration officials for processing.

Police Officer Trevor Botting highlighted that the Northern Caribbean Region has been witnessing a surge in the number of migrant boats attempting to illegally access the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas. He mentioned that, so far in 2023, the RTCIPF has intercepted 21 vessels, detaining over 2,600 migrants. These numbers have already surpassed previous years’ totals, and it is only the first half of the year.

Expressing gratitude, Botting commended the crew of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force vessel RMBS LL Smith for their diligence and professionalism in enforcing and intercepting irregular migrants. He also acknowledged the continued collaboration between the governments of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands, emphasizing their commitment to protecting territorial waters and borders.

Furthermore, Botting stressed that all agencies in the Turks and Caicos Islands are dedicated to addressing the current threats posed by irregular migration.

This operation was conducted as part of the “Shiprider” agreement signed between the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2022, which accentuates the ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

Underlining the shared objectives, Botting stated, “Together, we are stronger in the defense of our countries.”

To combat irregular migration, the US Department of Homeland Security has stationed agents temporarily in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

In his recent New Year’s message, Prime Minister Washington Misick expressed the government’s determination to reduce immigration in 2023.

The Turks and Caicos archipelago has become a destination of choice for numerous Haitians seeking a better life, owing to its proximity to the US and its relatively higher standard of living.

As the authorities continue to monitor and address irregular migration, efforts are being made to ensure the safety and well-being of both migrants and the local community.

