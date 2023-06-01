Joint operation to control mobility in Santa Marta began

With these motorized patrols, operational capacity is strengthened in order to reduce traffic accidents and reduce criminal acts.

Twenty motorized patrols from Transit police added to the 27 agents of the Ministry of Mobility what operate in the Districtwill strengthen the road safety in Santa Martathanks to the reactivation of the agreement you signed the Mayor Virna Johnson with the National Policewith the purpose of reduce traffic accidentsdeploy massive strategies of road prevention and exercise more control over reckless in the streets and avenues of the city.

“What we hope is to form a work team, which increases the operability in terms of regulation and control, especially monitoring the behavior of the different users on the road, so that they do not put their lives at risk, in turn we will develop different actions pedagogical to continue working on improving mobility”, said the District president.

The mayoress specified that with this agreement she has the purpose of enforcing the rulenot to persecute the road actors and appealed to the citizen awareness of each samarium as a fundamental factor to improve the mobility and security.

“According to figures from the National Observatory for Road Safety and Legal Medicine, between the months of January to April 2023, there have been 36 deaths due to road accidents, 2.70% less than what was registered for the same period in 2022, we will work so that this figure continues to decrease”, asserted the burgomaster.

Similarly, it is important to mention that due to the subscription of the agreement the reaction body of the Police at the controls when required, and will make it possible to have large-capacity units of the Police, such as the Special Corps for the Control of Illegality and Road Accidents (CESIS).

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility, and everyone must contribute to complying with the rules and drive with caution. We will foster a culture of road safety, self-regulation and social discipline”, said Colonel Jorge Bernal, commander (e) of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police.

From the Alcaldia Hard work continues to guarantee a safe city on the roads, and compliance with the provisions adopted by the district administration, such as the restriction of ride motorcycles with a man barbecue and avoid driving with the adulterated license plate.

