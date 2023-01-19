Home News Joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council: Increase the supply of small molecule drugs to ensure the supply of drugs and equipment in township health centers and village clinics
On January 18, the Comprehensive Team of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council held a national teleconference on the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, report the situation of the epidemic prevention and control work, and promote solid Do a good job in key tasks such as medical treatment before and after the Spring Festival. Entrusted by Ma Xiaowei, head of the comprehensive team of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism and director of the National Health Commission, Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, presided over the meeting and put forward requirements on medical treatment. Wang Hesheng, deputy director of the National Health Commission and director of the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, attended the meeting Meeting and speaking.

The meeting pointed out that after the epidemic prevention and control entered a new stage, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core took over the overall situation, planned in advance, and responded calmly. The work provides fundamental compliance and scientific guidance. All localities must resolutely unify their thinking and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and go all out to protect health and prevent severe diseases in a working state that counts against time and every second.

The meeting requested that all localities should coordinate the deployment of medical resources and comprehensively strengthen medical treatment and other work. Adhere to moving the gate forward to ensure timely referral of patients with severe tendencies. Coordinate the expert strength, human resources, and medical equipment in the region and within the institution, concentrate high-quality resources and give priority to the treatment of critically ill patients, and mobilize experts and medical personnel to support areas with weak treatment capabilities and high incidence of severe illness. Strengthen the training and implementation of the tenth edition of the diagnosis and treatment plan and the fourth edition of the severe diagnosis and treatment plan, and improve the standardization and homogeneity of diagnosis and treatment. Strengthen the training and tour guidance for personnel of grassroots medical and health institutions, comprehensively strengthen medical treatment in rural areas, solidly carry out health monitoring of key populations, increase the supply of small molecule drugs, ensure the supply of drugs and equipment in township health centers and village clinics, and improve emergency medical services. We will improve the capacity of diagnosis and transfer, unblock the green channels for referral in cities and counties, and try our best to improve the treatment effect. It is necessary to continue to strengthen epidemic monitoring and situation analysis, pay close attention to the introduction and spread of new coronavirus variants, continuously increase the vaccination rate of high-risk groups such as the elderly, and do a good job in the prevention and control of epidemics in key institutions.

The responsible comrades of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, and the responsible comrades of the relevant departments and bureaus of the National Health Commission attended the meeting at the main venue. Comrades in charge of the joint prevention and control mechanism (leading group, headquarters) of provinces (districts, cities) and cities under separate state planning, Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, the main responsible comrades and responsible comrades of the Health and Health Commission, the CDC, and responsible comrades of relevant departments Participate in the branch.

