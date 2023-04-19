Home » Joint Stars 2023: the Electronic Technical Department to support the national exercise
News

Joint Stars 2023: the Electronic Technical Department to support the national exercise

by admin
Joint Stars 2023: the Electronic Technical Department to support the national exercise

The technical preparation of the component was completed in recent days command and control to be deployed in the next exercise Joint Stars 2023 (JOST ’23).

The activity was conducted and coordinated by electronic technical department (RTE) of the Army broadcast command which Technical Coordinating Authority (TCA) of the program Federated Mission Networking (FMN) of Defense and concerned the implementation of federated networks and services, interoperable within NATO, in the next operational coalition scenarios.

The preparation and training work, which was carried out in the laboratories of the electronic technical department of Anzio, saw the involvement of technical staff as trainer e leader National and Armed Forces FMN participating in JOST ’23: Army (7th and 11th maneuver support transmission regiment and cybernetic security department of the transmission command), Navy (MARITELE) and Air Force (Re.GISCC).

At the end of the intense and highly technical activity carried out, four MNE (Mission Network Element) nodes were pre-configured, three of which belong to the participating Armed Forces and one to the joint command for special forces operations (COFS) and the technical staff was trained for their use.

See also  The economic crisis pushes the Taliban towards a more inclusive government

You may also like

Riace: Lucano, I hope to be acquitted but...

Owner of Florenzi Industries pays AFP debt of...

Prosecutor’s Office clarified: it is not the congressman...

Football: Bari; play off fever, ticket race for...

Law for the Promotion of Technological Innovation and...

Julián Gil dreams of the Paralympic Games in...

Press Release｜Suifenhe Free Trade Zone: Cross-border Logistics Drives...

Ahmići, thirty years later / Croatia / Areas...

They deliver new decent homes to 50 families...

The last slam | The New Century

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy