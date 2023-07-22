Joint strategies to strengthen coexistence in Santa Marta

The district mayor’s office of Santa Marta and the metropolitan police unite in a joint effort to get closer to the community and promote respect and citizen coexistence.

With the aim of mitigating acts that generate social disorder, especially in the pando and pescaito sectors, Various strategies have been implemented approach to youth

Uniformed members of the prevention and citizen education group carry out recreational and leisure activities, including sports championships, cinemas in the neighborhood and delivery of gifts. These initiatives seek to provide comprehensive protection for children and adolescents, promoting respect for others and healthy coexistence.

In addition to recreational activities, the uniformed officers also deliver prevention messages and publicize sanctions related to acts that promote social disorder among young people, with the aim of preserving the tranquility and safety of the city.

The community of Santa Marta is invited to actively participate in promoting a safe and peaceful environment, denouncing any situation that puts people’s lives and integrity at risk.

The union between the mayor’s office and the police It is essential to dismantle criminal organizations and continue building a future of growth and prosperity for the city, guaranteeing the well-being of its inhabitants and protecting the development of tourism.

