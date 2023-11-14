Jointly combat new forms of transnational crime through real-time cooperation

Write: Crio. (R) Pablo René Ríos, former vice minister of Internal Security.

*Support Taiwan’s participation in INTERPOL as an observer.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, many people lost their jobs due to lockdowns, prompting them to seek tempting job opportunities abroad. However, this situation carries a risk of falling into human trafficking, a transnational crime on the rise.

In recent situations, it is common to find cases where people are persuaded by promises of jobs abroad through messages. Fraud, an ancient crime, has adapted to new technologies and poses a global threat.

In modern times, with advancements in information and communications technology, this ancient crime is taking on new dimensions and posing an untold threat to global security. As INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock has noted, the need for strong international police cooperation is more vital than ever to tackle new forms of transnational crime, such as human trafficking and fraud. Criminal organizations now operate under highly organized corporate-style models that rely on sophisticated divisions of labor, information sharing, peer learning, collusion and complicity. To combat transnational crime, law enforcement officers around the world must come together. The world should not exclude Taiwan. Because, in line with INTERPOL’s founding purpose, which is to ensure and promote the broadest possible mutual assistance among all criminal law enforcement authorities, law enforcement authorities in Taiwan are taking the initiative to collaborate with their counterparts around the world to combat crime. Its goal is to close the gap in the global security network and work towards a safer world.

With an outstanding record in Public Security, Taiwan should be included in efforts to combat transnational crime. As the world‘s 21st economy and 17th largest exporter, Taiwan serves as a vital link between Northeast and Southeast Asia, as well as being a hub for the flow of people, goods and capital.

Recognizing Taiwan’s continued efforts, for 14 consecutive years, the US Department of State has ranked Taiwan as a Tier 1 country in combating human trafficking, among more than 180 countries and regions worldwide. . The US government has also stated that despite the impact of the pandemic, Taiwan has continued to work closely with the private sector to combat human trafficking and overcome various challenges.

However, Taiwan is not stopping, continuing to surpass its own outstanding record in public safety. By enabling INTERPOL participation and collaborating with law enforcement authorities around the world, we can all fight transnational crime together.

Without Taiwan, INTERPOL is incomplete and insecure. Taiwan’s ability to conduct border security controls and combat transnational crimes such as terrorism and human trafficking is severely hampered by its lack of access to real-time criminal information shared through the I-24/7 system. INTERPOL and its database of stolen and lost travel documents. Taiwan’s long-standing exclusion from INTERPOL means that vital information exchanges are often out of date and uneven. Taiwan’s inability to participate in meetings, activities and training associated with INTERPOL has created a significant gap in the global security and counterterrorism network.

Share this: Facebook

X

