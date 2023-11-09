Jointly Promote Construction of a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace: President Xi Jinping’s Speech at 2023 World Internet Conference

President Xi Jinping Calls for Global Cooperation in Video Speech at World Internet Conference

President Xi Jinping delivered a video speech to the opening ceremony of the 2023 World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, outlining the need for global cooperation and consensus in the development and governance of the internet. In his address, President Xi emphasized the importance of building a community with a shared future in cyberspace and promoting a more peaceful, secure, and inclusive global cyberspace.

The President’s speech highlighted the need for open cooperation in order to ensure that the benefits of internet development are shared by people in all countries. He emphasized the importance of promoting the popularization of global digital infrastructure and bridging the digital divide, as well as the need for international cooperation in cyberspace.

President Xi’s call for open cooperation was well received by participants at the conference, who expressed their commitment to working together to ensure that the results of internet development benefit people all over the world. Representatives from various countries, including “the Father of the African Internet” Ni Quino, expressed their eagerness to collaborate with China and other countries in promoting internet development.

In addition to open cooperation, the President also underscored the importance of sharing and co-governance in promoting a more peaceful and secure cyberspace. He called for mutual respect for each country’s internet development path and governance model, emphasizing the need for pragmatic cooperation to meet the challenges facing the global internet.

President Xi’s speech also stressed the importance of exchange and mutual learning in building an online spiritual home for people around the world. He called for strengthening online exchanges and dialogues to promote mutual understanding among people of all countries, as well as the promotion of dialogue and communication among different civilizations.

The President’s address at the World Internet Conference underscored China‘s commitment to global cooperation in internet development and governance. His emphasis on open cooperation, sharing and co-governance, and exchange and mutual learning set the tone for the conference and built consensus among participants. As the international community looks to shape the future of cyberspace, President Xi’s speech points the way forward towards a more inclusive and prosperous global internet.

